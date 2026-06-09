River Pines Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Bendon, a Provider of Screen-Free Children's Educational and Activity Products

Investment represents RPC's fourth portfolio company

WESTERLY, R.I., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- River Pines Capital (RPC), a private investment firm focused on scaling category-defining companies across the middle market, today announced today announced a strategic investment in Bendon, Inc. ("Bendon" or "the Company"), a producer of licensed children's coloring, activity, and educational products. Bendon's Founder and CEO, Ben Ferguson, will continue to lead the company, and he and members of his management team will retain a meaningful ownership stake in the company.

Bendon is a portfolio company of Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar") and represents Brightstar's first acquisition under its dedicated lower middle market strategy, which focuses on partnering with founder-, family-, and entrepreneur-led businesses to support long-term growth. Similarly, RPC brings deep expertise in partnership with founder-led growth-oriented businesses, and Thomas Kearney, RPC's founder and managing partner, will serve on Bendon's Board of Directors.

"Choosing a partner for Bendon's next chapter was an important decision," said Ben Ferguson, Founder and CEO of Bendon. "Both RPC and Brightstar bring deep experience working with founder-led companies and shares our long-term vision for the business, and my partnership with Tom at RPC extends back nearly fifteen years. I'm excited to collaborate as we continue to grow organically and pursue selective M&A opportunities."

Bendon is an expert in children's play patterns, and its products are designed to support screen-free, hands-on engagement and provide creative forms of entertainment and learning for young people. Through coloring, activity, and educational formats, the company encourages imagination, creativity, and fine motor skill development while providing accessible, non-digital alternatives for families.

"I have a long history with Ben and the management team at Bendon and am thrilled to be reuniting with them as we seek to support the company in its next phase of growth," said Kearney. "I believe very strongly in Bendon's mission to provide developmentally appropriate forms of educational and creative play alternatives for parents and their children."

About Bendon

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ashland, Ohio, Bendon is a producer of children's coloring, activity, and educational products. The Company partners with leading entertainment licensors to develop engaging, affordable offerings distributed across a broad range of retail channels in North America. Bendon's products are designed to support hands-on, creative, and screen-free engagement for children. For more information, please visit http://www.bendonpub.com.

About River Pines Capital

River Pines Capital (RPC) is a private investment firm founded in 2024 that provides private capital and partnership with management teams to accelerate growth. RPC pursues investment opportunities in essential services and software. For more information, please visit www.riverpinescapital.com.

SOURCE River Pines Capital