River Pines Capital Announces Strategic Equity Investment in GrowthLoop

The strategic investment strengthens GrowthLoop's leadership in composable martech and fuels its Compound Marketing Engine innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- River Pines Capital (RPC), a private investment firm focused on scaling category-defining software and services companies, today announced a strategic equity investment in GrowthLoop , a leader in AI-powered, composable marketing technology. The investment will accelerate GrowthLoop's momentum as it continues to pioneer agentic AI solutions built on the data cloud, empowering enterprise marketers to activate first-party data with speed, intelligence, and measurable impact.

As a portfolio company of TJC—a private equity firm with $33.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025 and offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford—GrowthLoop has rapidly expanded its footprint across leading enterprise brands. This new partnership will drive growth for GrowthLoop, fueling continued innovation, supporting expansion into new and existing verticals, and enabling strategic acquisitions. RPC brings deep expertise in partnership with growth-stage software companies and, together with GrowthLoop, will identify and evaluate high-impact acquisition and partnership opportunities aligned with the company's long-term vision. Thomas Kearney, RPC's founder and managing partner, will continue to serve on GrowthLoop's Board of Directors.

Eion Hu and Brad Wilford are Partners and Co-Heads of the Technology and Infrastructure vertical at TJC. "We have invested with Tom multiple times over the last decade and are excited to have teamed up with him again at GrowthLoop," said Hu. "We expect RPC's investment in GrowthLoop to be another successful partnership in a line of several extending well into the future."

"I am thrilled to once again work with my partners at TJC and to be part of their exciting investment in GrowthLoop," said Kearney. "I believe the company is perfectly positioned to leverage its expertise in data and analytics infrastructure to deploy agentic AI and unlock compounding growth for enterprise marketing."

With its fully-composable architecture, the GrowthLoop Compound Marketing Engine is the next evolution of cloud-based martech. It sits on top of a company's enterprise data warehouse and empowers marketing teams to activate their first-party data across personalized, omnichannel campaigns. Fueled by governed access to rich customer data, AI agents work alongside marketers to create audiences, build real-time journeys, and provide campaign recommendations based on performance data. Ultimately, this technology yields deeper engagement, higher lifetime value, and measurable revenue growth.

"This investment from RPC marks the next chapter in GrowthLoop's mission to redefine how marketers use data to drive growth," said Chris O'Neill, CEO of GrowthLoop. "We're building a future where every enterprise marketer can activate their data with speed, precision, and intelligence. By continuing to innovate and expand our capabilities, we'll empower marketing teams to turn their data into a true competitive advantage."

The news of RPC's investment in GrowthLoop follows several significant milestones for the company. In April, it launched its category-defining Compound Marketing Engine , and last month, announced a tailored version of the technology built to help retailers build and scale Commerce Media Networks. The company was also named as "One to Watch" in the Activation and Delivery for Owned Channels category of Snowflake's 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report .

To learn more about GrowthLoop's solutions, visit www.growthloop.com .

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with best ROI for enterprise. Founded and led by former Google executives, GrowthLoop helps innovative companies transform how they market and drive business impact. The GrowthLoop Compound Marketing Engine drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using Agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Growth Agents propose audiences and journeys, and activate campaigns across channels, streamlining execution and continuously analyzing performance data to make suggestions for campaign optimization. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Google, and NASCAR rely on GrowthLoop to grow faster with agentic AI, drive measurable campaign results, and maximize marketing ROI —compounding growth with every experiment, iteration, and campaign. For more information, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com .

About River Pines Capital

River Pines Capital (RPC) is a private investment firm founded in 2024 that provides private capital and partnership with management teams to accelerate growth. RPC pursues investment opportunities in software and business services. For more information, please visit www.riverpinescapital.com .

SOURCE River Pines Capital