RK Partners Adds Lieutenant General (Ret.) John Deedrick as Strategic Adviser to Defense Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RK Partners, a specialist R&D tax credit consulting firm, announced today that Lieutenant General (Ret.) John Deedrick has joined the firm as a strategic adviser to its defense practice. LTG (R) Deedrick will advise RK's internal team as the firm grows its work with defense companies, helping them capture R&D tax credits tied to technical work already underway across the industry. We invite defense companies to contact us for more information on this.

LTG (R) Deedrick's 35 year military career includes commanding at nearly every level in the US Army as well as Joint Commands, and NATO postings, with combat tours in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and the Philippines.

Defense companies often leave credits on the table because engineering teams don't flag technical work as qualifying research and development. RK Partners helps these companies correctly identify and quantify these activities for a proper tax credit claim.

"Every day, defense engineers are solving problems nobody's solved before, whether that's a countermeasure system, a new material for extreme environments, or C3I integration under tight constraints," said Zeb Cohen, Partner at RK Partners. "John's experience will be invaluable as we scale and grow our defense practice. We look forward to his guidance in navigating this complex and evolving space."

RK Partners has already secured credits for companies in the defense space, including $685K for an avionics company doing work on control panel technology. John's guidance will help sharpen that work as the defense tech practice scales.

About RK Partners

RK Partners specializes in helping IP-rich, innovative businesses maximize R&D tax credits. Based in New York City, RK Partners has secured over $110 million in credits for businesses across many industries, including defense. Scott Durepo, one of the firm's senior consultants, has led some of RK Partners' largest R&D studies and audit defenses in the defense industry. In a market dominated by the Big Four, RK Partners takes a different approach: subject-matter-expert consultants, cross-trained in tax law, capture qualified expenditure more thoroughly while maintaining rigorous compliance, resulting in bigger and faster R&D claims for clients. Learn more at rk.partners.

SOURCE RK Partners