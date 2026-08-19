RKD Group Promotes Andrew Laudano to Executive Vice President

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, North America's leading fundraising and marketing services firm supporting mission-driven organizations, announced the promotion of Andrew Laudano to Executive Vice President. Laudano brings nearly 40 years of fundraising experience across agency and nonprofit organizations and has spent two decades in leadership roles at RKD.

RKD Group

In his current role, Laudano leads RKD's partnership with 14 Divisions of The Salvation Army as well as BrightFocus Foundation. As Executive Vice President, he will continue providing senior leadership and strategic direction to clients while overseeing strategists and specialists who support their fundraising programs.

"Andy Laudano represents the kind of leadership that strengthens both our client partnerships and our organization," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "Over nearly 20 years at RKD, he has earned the trust of colleagues and clients through his thoughtful counsel and commitment to developing others.

"His leadership has helped drive meaningful growth, and this promotion recognizes the lasting impact he continues to make across RKD."

Laudano's promotion reflects RKD's continued investment in experienced leaders who help mission-driven organizations earn trust, inspire generosity and accelerate impact.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Executive Vice President and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving RKD and our Salvation Army Division partners," Laudano said. "Throughout my career, I've seen the difference that strategic, mission-focused fundraising can make for organizations and the people they serve. I look forward to supporting our clients and helping RKD create even greater impact together."

About RKD Group

Founded in 1970 to serve the needs of nonprofit clients, RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing firm serving mission-driven organizations across the United States and Canada. The first agency to identify and adapt to the changes in technology and culture that impact philanthropy, RKD helps organizations including Susan G. Komen, The Salvation Army, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Toys for Tots, Feed the Children, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Food Bank for New York City, and more grow through integrated fundraising strategy, omnichannel marketing, analytics, donor engagement, creative services, and digital transformation. To learn more, visit rkdgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Ronnie Richard

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SOURCE RKD Group