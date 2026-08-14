RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

RLX Technology Inc.

Aug 14, 2026, 05:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB1,010.5 million (US$148.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 14.8% from RMB880.0 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Gross margin was 35.4% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 27.5% in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations[1] was RMB149.6 million (US$22.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 28.8% from RMB116.2 million in the same period of 2025.
  • U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.0 million (US$32.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 1.6% from RMB218.5 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB238.8 million (US$35.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB291.2 million in the same period of 2025.

"We delivered solid second quarter results as we continued to strengthen our global business with a focus on quality, stability, and long-term resilience," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "As our industry matures, competitive advantage is increasingly defined not only by product innovation but also by retail execution and shelf-space leadership. We have refined our global route-to-market strategies accordingly – deepening store-level execution in Asia while advancing a dual-engine approach in Europe that balances strategic investment in top-tier local partners with organic growth. At the same time, we are expanding beyond our leadership in e-vapor into a broader portfolio of smoke-free products, scaling our newly launched modern oral nicotine pouches and building our presence across other smokeless categories. Supported by a rock-solid balance sheet and disciplined capital management, we are confident that pairing greater channel autonomy with user-centric products and multi-category innovation will continue to drive sustainable growth."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "Second quarter net revenues were RMB1.01 billion, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 47.8% year over year to RMB357.8 million. As expected, revenues and gross profit moderated from the first quarter, which included a disclosed one-time benefit due to the change of export related regulation. In July 2026, we acquired a 51% equity interest in one of Western Europe's largest distributors of next-generation smoke-free and FMCG products, deepening our presence in the region. The entity brings an extensive offline distribution footprint and a proprietary B2B digital marketplace serving a broad base of retail merchants, supporting long-term regional development. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to disciplined capital allocation, balancing strategic growth investments with ongoing shareholder returns to maximize long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,010.5 million (US$148.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 14.8% from RMB880.0 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's international expansion and contributions from the Company's May 2025 acquisition. Net revenues from international business represented 68.5% of net revenues for the period.

Gross profit was RMB357.8 million (US$52.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 47.8% from RMB242.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin increased to 35.4% in the second quarter of 2026 from 27.5% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and further supply chain optimization.

Operating expenses were RMB227.5 million (US$33.5 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB203.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was driven by higher salary and welfare expenses primarily related to the Company's May 2025 acquisition, partially offset by a significant decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Selling expenses were RMB123.7 million (US$18.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB84.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in salary and welfare expenses, branding expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses related to the Company's May 2025 acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB74.4 million (US$11.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB88.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a significant decrease in share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase in legal and other consulting fees.

Research and development expenses were RMB29.4 million (US$4.3 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB30.1 million in the same period of 2025. The slight decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB130.4 million (US$19.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 234.7% from RMB39.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB149.6 million (US$22.0 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 28.8% from RMB116.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense was RMB24.8 million (US$3.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB28.5 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.0 million (US$32.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 1.6% from RMB218.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB238.8 million (US$35.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB291.2 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.178 (US$0.026) and RMB0.167 (US$0.025), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.178 and RMB0.166, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.190 (US$0.028) and RMB0.178 (US$0.026), respectively, in the second quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.234 and RMB0.218, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the
Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP
financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP
and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow 

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net, and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB13,883.4 million (US$2,046.2 million), compared with RMB14,529.7 million as of March 31, 2026. In the second quarter of 2026, net cash used in operating activities was RMB63.2 million (US$9.3 million).

Strategic Investment

In July 2026, RLX Technology acquired a 51% equity interest and board control in a leading Western European distributor of next-generation smoke-free and FMCG products. With its multi-channel logistics network and a proprietary B2B digital ordering platform, the entity provides an established and highly efficient route-to-market across key European territories. Through this strategic investment, RLX Technology intends to leverage its global supply chain capabilities and capital resources to drive deep commercial collaboration with this entity, aiming to optimize costs and capture cross-selling synergies. Its financial results will be consolidated into RLX Technology's financial statements beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 14, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 14, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code (English line):

7036236

Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):

7119184

Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 21, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code (English line):

9911837

Replay Access Code (Chinese line):

6469534

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in the U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands)





As of

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

5,367,139

4,629,116

682,247

Restricted cash

177,873

210,875

31,079

Short-term bank deposits, net

2,310,486

2,110,069

310,985

Receivables from online payment platforms

4,080

10,281

1,515

Short-term investments

2,326,610

2,019,812

297,683

Accounts and notes receivable, net

190,442

333,047

49,085

Inventories

297,682

416,246

61,347

Amounts due from related parties

210,239

483,381

71,242

Prepayments and other current assets, net

319,478

577,277

85,080

Total current assets

11,204,029

10,790,104

1,590,263

Non-current assets:




Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net

245,981

258,924

38,161

Intangible assets, net

213,141

183,496

27,044

Long-term investments, net

8,330

8,330

1,228

Deferred tax assets, net

29,104

43,808

6,456

Right-of-use assets, net

82,430

80,710

11,895

Long-term bank deposits, net

433,618

526,412

77,584

Long-term investment securities, net

5,116,336

4,387,136

646,584

Goodwill

567,181

561,665

82,779

Other non-current assets, net

29,412

10,626

1,566

Total non-current assets

6,725,533

6,061,107

893,297

Total assets

17,929,562

16,851,211

2,483,560




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts and notes payable

403,708

229,443

33,817

Contract liabilities

84,003

82,313

12,131

Salary and welfare benefits payable

93,947

51,820

7,637

Taxes payable

159,718

192,901

28,430

Short-term loan

92,100

165,168

24,343

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

149,552

162,807

23,995

Amounts due to related parties

474,627

109,875

16,194

Dividend payable

478,833

-

-

Lease liabilities - current portion

28,588

22,768

3,356

Total current liabilities

1,965,076

1,017,095

149,903




Non-current liabilities:


Deferred tax liabilities

112,912

98,169

14,468

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

55,671

56,109

8,269

Other non-current liability

64,291

53,647

7,907

Total non-current liabilities

232,874

207,925

30,644

Total liabilities

2,197,950

1,225,020

180,547




Shareholders' Equity:


Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity

15,633,749

15,512,261

2,286,223

Noncontrolling interests

97,863

113,930

16,790

Total shareholders' equity

15,731,612

15,626,191

2,303,013




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,929,562

16,851,211

2,483,560

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)










For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$









Total net revenues

879,952

1,585,821

1,010,453

148,922

1,688,252

2,596,274

382,643

Cost of revenues

(552,037)

(965,446)

(559,057)

(82,395)

(1,029,563)

(1,524,503)

(224,684)

Excise tax on products

(85,835)

(116,119)

(93,563)

(13,790)

(185,658)

(209,682)

(30,903)

Gross profit

242,080

504,256

357,833

52,737

473,031

862,089

127,056









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses

(84,649)

(122,039)

(123,729)

(18,235)

(143,638)

(245,768)

(36,222)

General and administrative expenses

(88,406)

(107,207)

(74,366)

(10,960)

(155,874)

(181,573)

(26,761)

Research and development expenses

(30,067)

(30,375)

(29,357)

(4,327)

(57,122)

(59,732)

(8,803)

Total operating expenses

(203,122)

(259,621)

(227,452)

(33,522)

(356,634)

(487,073)

(71,786)









Income from operations

38,958

244,635

130,381

19,215

116,397

375,016

55,270









Other income:







Interest income, net

142,851

113,820

109,116

16,082

278,804

222,936

32,857

Investment income  

24,832

9,718

7,117

1,049

33,218

16,835

2,481

Others, net

40,324

(28,761)

235

35

69,467

(28,526)

(4,204)

Income before income tax

246,965

339,412

246,849

36,381

497,886

586,261

86,404

Income tax expense

(28,470)

(45,257)

(24,846)

(3,662)

(56,651)

(70,103)

(10,332)

Net income

218,495

294,155

222,003

32,719

441,235

516,158

76,072

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
     interests

1,378

10,019

4,257

627

2,078

14,276

2,104

Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

217,117

284,136

217,746

32,092

439,157

501,882

73,968

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustments

(26,510)

(173,952)

(181,016)

(26,678)

(42,181)

(354,968)

(52,316)

Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment
    securities

698

(22,208)

2,726

402

2,765

(19,482)

(2,871)

Total other comprehensive loss

(25,812)

(196,160)

(178,290)

(26,276)

(39,416)

(374,450)

(55,187)

Total comprehensive income

192,683

97,995

43,713

6,443

401,819

141,708

20,885

Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
    noncontrolling interests

632

11,699

4,368

644

1,268

16,067

2,368

Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX
    Technology Inc.

192,051

86,296

39,345

5,799

400,551

125,641

18,517









Net income per ordinary share/ADS 







  Basic

0.178

0.231

0.178

0.026

0.359

0.408

0.060

  Diluted

0.166

0.216

0.167

0.025

0.335

0.383

0.056









Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







 Basic

1,221,705,674

1,232,448,894

1,226,191,545

1,226,191,545

1,224,005,302

1,229,302,934

1,229,302,934

 Diluted

1,309,486,924

1,313,480,246

1,307,483,883

1,307,483,883

1,309,617,920

1,311,101,429

1,311,101,429

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)






For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Income from operations

38,958

244,635

130,381

19,215

116,397

375,016

55,270

Add: share-based compensation expenses







          Selling expenses

13,262

5,919

3,327

490

16,572

9,246

1,363

          General and administrative expenses

38,368

45,841

4,218

622

62,639

50,059

7,378

          Research and development expenses

7,188

3,494

1,516

223

7,933

5,010

738

        Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from 
             business acquisitions







              Cost of revenues

13,347

-

-

-

13,347

-

-

              Selling expenses

4,881

9,956

9,707

1,431

6,884

19,663

2,898

              General and administrative expenses

167

469

455

67

195

924

136

Non-GAAP income from operations

116,171

310,314

149,604

22,048

223,967

459,918

67,783









Net income

218,495

294,155

222,003

32,719

441,235

516,158

76,072

Add: share-based compensation expenses

58,818

55,254

9,061

1,335

87,144

64,315

9,479

         Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from 
              business acquisitions

18,395

10,425

10,162

1,498

20,426

20,587

3,034

        Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(4,513)

(2,527)

(2,465)

(363)

(4,938)

(4,992)

(736)

Non-GAAP net income

291,195

357,307

238,761

35,189

543,867

596,068

87,849









Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

217,117

284,136

217,746

32,092

439,157

501,882

73,968

Add: share-based compensation expenses

58,818

55,254

9,061

1,335

87,144

64,315

9,479

         Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from 
              business acquisitions(a)

13,002

7,613

7,410

1,092

15,033

15,023

2,214

        Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(a)

(3,164)

(1,824)

(1,777)

(262)

(3,589)

(3,601)

(531)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology
   Inc.

285,773

345,179

232,440

34,257

537,745

577,619

85,130









Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic

0.234

0.280

0.190

0.028

0.439

0.470

0.069

- Diluted

0.218

0.263

0.178

0.026

0.411

0.441

0.065

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic

1,221,705,674

1,232,448,894

1,226,191,545

1,226,191,545

1,224,005,302

1,229,302,934

1,229,302,934

- Diluted

1,309,486,924

1,313,480,246

1,307,483,883

1,307,483,883

1,309,617,920

1,311,101,429

1,311,101,429

Note (a): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP
and Non-GAAP results.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)










For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

229,616

(68,841)

(63,227)

(9,319)

436,781

(132,068)

(19,464)

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

(816,501)

(116,326)

983,338

144,926

(1,803,667)

867,012

127,782

Net cash used in financing activities

(326,948)

(863,712)

(403,599)

(59,483)

(312,513)

(1,267,311)

(186,779)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
    equivalents and restricted cash

2,436

(57,648)

(115,006)

(16,950)

(5,604)

(172,654)

(25,447)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
    and restricted cash

(911,397)

(1,106,527)

401,506

59,174

(1,685,003)

(705,021)

(103,908)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
    beginning of the period

4,870,753

5,545,012

4,438,485

654,152

5,644,359

5,545,012

817,234

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
    of the period

3,959,356

4,438,485

4,839,991

713,326

3,959,356

4,839,991

713,326

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

21%

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