RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB1,585.8 million (US$229.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 96.2% from RMB808.3 million in the same period of 2025.

were RMB1,585.8 million (US$229.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 96.2% from RMB808.3 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 31.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 28.6% in the same period of 2025.

was 31.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 28.6% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations [1] was RMB310.3 million (US$45.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 187.9% from RMB107.8 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB310.3 million (US$45.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 187.9% from RMB107.8 million in the same period of 2025. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB294.2 million (US$42.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 32.1% from RMB222.7 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB294.2 million (US$42.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 32.1% from RMB222.7 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB357.3 million (US$51.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 41.4% from RMB252.7 million in the same period of 2025.

"We began this year with robust first-quarter results, underpinned by a highly scalable global ecosystem and our ability to capture emerging market opportunities," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We continued to accelerate our international expansion and broaden our global operations. Notably, we refined our user-first approach through highly localized strategies and deep engagement with trusted regional business partners to ensure superior product-market fit, strengthening our global competitiveness. We also integrated our R&D, manufacturing, and commercial operations into Nexus, our cutting-edge hub that is driving greater supply chain efficiencies while allowing us to seamlessly meet rising demand. Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum by focusing on innovative and user-centric products, strengthening our distribution and retail capabilities, and deepening our presence in Europe. Our uncompromising commitment to responsibility and adult-user harm reduction remains the core engine of our long-term growth."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In the first quarter, we delivered rapid top-line growth, with net revenues increasing to RMB1.59 billion, up 96.2% year over year and 38.9% quarter over quarter. This acceleration was fueled by momentum across our international operations, accretion from our acquired European entity, and steady progress in our mainland China business, as well as a one-time impact from changes in China's export policies. The operating leverage from this growth translated into significant profitability, with non-GAAP operating income surging 187.9% to RMB310.3 million. We also structurally enhanced our margin profile through strict cost discipline and scale efficiencies across our comprehensive, broadly appealing product portfolio. Supported by a strong balance sheet, we enter the remainder of the year with the financial flexibility to execute our next phase of growth, accelerate our market penetration in Asia and Europe, and generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,585.8 million (US$229.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 96.2% from RMB808.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's international expansion and contributions from the Company's May 2025 acquisition. Net revenues from international business represented 72.3% of net revenues for the period.

Gross profit was RMB504.3 million (US$73.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 118.3% from RMB231.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin increased to 31.8% in the first quarter of 2026 from 28.6% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and further supply chain optimization.

Operating expenses were RMB259.6 million (US$37.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB153.5 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was driven by higher salary and welfare expenses related to the Company's May 2025 acquisition and an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Selling expenses were RMB122.0 million (US$17.7 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB59.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in salary and welfare expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization.

General and administrative expenses were RMB107.2 million (US$15.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB67.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses and salary and welfare expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB30.4 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB27.1 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB244.6 million (US$35.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 215.9% from RMB77.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB310.3 million (US$45.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 187.9% from RMB107.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense was RMB45.3 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB28.2 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB294.2 million (US$42.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 32.1% from RMB222.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB357.3 million (US$51.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, increasing by 41.4% from RMB252.7 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.231 (US$0.033) and RMB0.216 (US$0.031), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.181 and RMB0.170, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.280 (US$0.041) and RMB0.263 (US$0.038), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.205 and RMB0.193, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on

the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP

financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP

and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net, and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB14,529.7 million (US$2,106.4 million), compared with RMB15,732.1 million as of December 31, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, net cash used in operating activities was RMB68.8 million (US$10.0 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 20, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll-free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code (English line): 8804299 Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line): 8393299

Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 27, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code (English line): 3048124 Replay Access Code (Chinese line): 5502734

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in the U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, March 31, March 31,

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,367,139 4,263,488 618,076 Restricted cash 177,873 174,997 25,369 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,310,486 3,015,006 437,084 Receivables from online payment platforms 4,080 9,327 1,352 Short-term investments 2,326,610 2,221,763 322,088 Accounts and notes receivable, net 190,442 329,940 47,831 Inventories 297,682 372,441 53,993 Amounts due from related parties 210,239 548,968 79,584 Prepayments and other current assets, net 319,478 615,473 89,225 Total current assets 11,204,029 11,551,403 1,674,602 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 245,981 251,779 36,500 Intangible assets, net 213,141 194,823 28,243 Long-term investments, net 8,330 8,330 1,208 Deferred tax assets, net 29,104 35,818 5,193 Right-of-use assets, net 82,430 73,890 10,712 Long-term bank deposits, net 433,618 457,124 66,269 Long-term investment securities, net 5,116,336 4,397,272 637,470 Goodwill 567,181 563,398 81,676 Other non-current assets, net 29,412 24,166 3,503 Total non-current assets 6,725,533 6,006,600 870,774 Total assets 17,929,562 17,558,003 2,545,376







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 403,708 628,321 91,087 Contract liabilities 84,003 80,050 11,605 Salary and welfare benefits payable 93,947 72,350 10,489 Taxes payable 159,718 164,195 23,803 Short-term loan 92,100 135,169 19,595 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 149,552 154,991 22,469 Amounts due to related parties 474,627 92,661 13,433 Dividend payable 478,833 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 28,588 25,931 3,759 Total current liabilities 1,965,076 1,353,668 196,240







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 112,912 102,953 14,925 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 55,671 50,475 7,317 Other non-current liability 64,291 58,206 8,438 Total non-current liabilities 232,874 211,634 30,680 Total liabilities 2,197,950 1,565,302 226,920







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,633,749 15,883,139 2,302,572 Noncontrolling interests 97,863 109,562 15,884 Total shareholders' equity 15,731,612 15,992,701 2,318,456







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 17,929,562 17,558,003 2,545,376

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)











For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2025 2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB RMB US$









Total net revenues 808,300 1,141,338 1,585,821 229,896 Cost of revenues (477,526) (722,798) (965,446) (139,960) Excise tax on products (99,823) (60,520) (116,119) (16,834) Gross profit 230,951 358,020 504,256 73,102









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses (58,989) (111,154) (122,039) (17,692) General and administrative expenses (67,468) (95,319) (107,207) (15,542) Research and development expenses (27,055) (32,635) (30,375) (4,403) Total operating expenses (153,512) (239,108) (259,621) (37,637)









Income from operations 77,439 118,912 244,635 35,465









Other income:







Interest income, net 135,953 141,948 113,820 16,500 Investment income 8,386 9,812 9,718 1,409 Others, net 29,143 32,035 (28,761) (4,169) Income before income tax 250,921 302,707 339,412 49,205 Income tax expense (28,181) (16,390) (45,257) (6,561) Net income 222,740 286,317 294,155 42,644 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 700 6,770 10,019 1,452 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 222,040 279,547 284,136 41,192 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustments (15,671) (135,439) (173,952) (25,218) Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment securities 2,067 (7,193) (22,208) (3,219) Total other comprehensive loss (13,604) (142,632) (196,160) (28,437) Total comprehensive income 209,136 143,685 97,995 14,207 Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 636 6,900 11,699 1,696 Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 208,500 136,785 86,296 12,511









Net income per ordinary share/ADS







Basic 0.181 0.172 0.231 0.033 Diluted 0.170 0.172 0.216 0.031









Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







Basic 1,226,330,482 1,231,303,311 1,232,448,894 1,232,448,894 Diluted 1,308,811,866 1,232,499,617 1,313,480,246 1,313,480,246

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2025 2025 2026 2026

(As adjusted) (a)







RMB RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 77,439 118,912 244,635 35,465 Add: share-based compensation expenses







Selling expenses 3,310 4,441 5,919 858 General and administrative expenses 24,271 22,204 45,841 6,645 Research and development expenses 745 2,037 3,494 507 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions







Selling expenses 2,003 10,063 9,956 1,443 General and administrative expenses 28 478 469 68 Non-GAAP income from operations 107,796 158,135 310,314 44,986









Net income 222,740 286,317 294,155 42,644 Add: share-based compensation expenses 28,326 28,682 55,254 8,010 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions 2,031 10,541 10,425 1,511 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (425) (2,554) (2,527) (366) Non-GAAP net income 252,672 322,986 357,307 51,799









Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 222,040 279,547 284,136 41,192 Add: share-based compensation expenses 28,326 28,682 55,254 8,010 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from business acquisitions (b) 2,031 7,711 7,613 1,104 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(b) (425) (1,846) (1,824) (264) Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 251,972 314,094 345,179 50,042









Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic 0.205 0.200 0.280 0.041 - Diluted 0.193 0.200 0.263 0.038 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic 1,226,330,482 1,231,303,311 1,232,448,894 1,232,448,894 - Diluted 1,308,811,866 1,232,499,617 1,313,480,246 1,313,480,246

Note (a): The Company completed the acquisition of the acquired company on May 31, 2025, which was accounted for as a business combination. Beginning in Q2

2025, the Company included the amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, as well as the associated tax impact,

in the reconciliation items for GAAP and non-GAAP results. The Company has retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP

results to reflect the effects of acquisitions completed in prior periods. The Company believes these changes provide management and investors with more useful

information to evaluate the operations of its business.

Note (b): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the

reconciliation items for GAAP and non-GAAP results.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)











For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2025 2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 207,165 310,221 (68,841) (9,980) Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (987,166) 1,324,664 (116,326) (16,864) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 14,435 399,971 (863,712) (125,212) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,040) (66,321) (57,648) (8,357) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (773,606) 1,968,535 (1,106,527) (160,413) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 5,644,359 3,576,477 5,545,012 803,858 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,870,753 5,545,012 4,438,485 643,445

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.