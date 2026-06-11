RMX Industries Introduces QuantrusX - Edge Intelligence for the Real World

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced the introduction of QuantrusX, an edge intelligence platform built for real-world environments.

QuantrusX is designed to bring intelligence closer to where data is created and decisions need to be made. The platform is intended to support faster data interpretation, local decision support, and more responsive intelligence at the physical edge.

Supporting QuantrusX is RMX's proprietary intelligence architecture, including EDNA and MILDRED. EDNA, RMX's self-improving intelligence layer, designed to learn from field inputs and refine intelligence delivered back to the edge. MILDRED, an edge reasoning layer, designed to operate within QuantrusX environments by applying intelligence refined through EDNA to support faster, lower-latency decision-making at the physical edge.

"We believe intelligence is moving out of the data center and into the physical world," said Karl Kit, Chief Executive Officer of RMX Industries. "QuantrusX was built for that shift. This announcement marks the beginning of a series of updates as we introduce the platform, its commercial focus, and the broader RMX strategy."

The Company intends to provide additional updates on QuantrusX in the coming weeks, including information regarding its deployment model, commercial roadmap, and anticipated launch timing.

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is an edge intelligence company developing physical-edge intelligence solutions for real-world operational environments. The Company is focused on bringing intelligence closer to where decisions are made, supporting faster interpretation, local response, and trusted decision-making in environments where time, context, and reliability matter. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.