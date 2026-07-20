RMX Appoints John Scott to Advisory Board

DALLAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI), an edge intelligence company delivering QuantrusX™, today announced the appointment of John Scott, a veteran attorney and former Texas Secretary of State and Interim Texas Attorney General, to its Advisory Board.

Scott will advise RMX on public-private partnerships, regulatory alignment, and growth across mission-critical markets as the Company prepares for its planned uplisting to NYSE American.

John Scott

"Texas has always been a place where bold ideas meet the will to build them," said John Scott. "I believe the potential for RMX to drive meaningful impact at both the state and national level is enormous."

"John brings a rare combination of leadership, integrity, and deep insight into how enterprise and government operate," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "His appointment signals our continued commitment to building a company that's not just technologically advanced but strategically positioned."

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is an edge intelligence company building physical-edge intelligence solutions for operational and mission-critical environments, drawing on a legacy in video optimization and data transfer technology. RMX is focused on platforms, such as its proprietary edge intelligence platform, QuantrusX™, that bring intelligence closer to the real world, supporting faster data interpretation, local response, and trusted decision-making where connectivity, time, and context matter. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.