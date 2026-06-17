RMX Industries Moves QuantrusX Into Commercial Deployment

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced that QuantrusX, an edge intelligence platform, has moved from development into the field, with its first full-scale commercial deployment across an elite training facility in Texas.

QuantrusX is designed to bring intelligence closer to where data is created and decisions need to be made, supporting faster data interpretation, local decision support, and more responsive intelligence at the physical edge. In the field, it is intended to become a single, living picture of an environment, aware of its perimeter, attentive to movement across the ground, and alert in the moments that decide outcomes. RMX believes this is intelligence that moves at the speed of reality, and judgment that compounds with every deployment.

"The needs of our customers are real, and we plan to deliver on them," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "We believe moving QuantrusX into commercial deployment is the proof, this is no longer about what the system could do, but what it is doing, in real environments, right now; that is edge intelligence for the real world."

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is an edge intelligence company building physical-edge intelligence solutions for operational and mission-critical environments, drawing on a legacy in video optimization and data transfer technology. RMX is focused on platforms that bring intelligence closer to the real world, supporting faster data interpretation, local response, and trusted decision-making where connectivity, time, and context matter. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.