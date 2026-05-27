RMX Industries Sees Accelerating Engagement for AI-Driven Visual Intelligence

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today provided an update on the growing response to its AI-driven product strategy, citing rising engagement across operators evaluating a new generation of intelligent, edge-deployed visual systems.

Since outlining its move beyond compression into AI-powered visual intelligence earlier this year, RMX has observed a shift in how prospective customers are framing their requirements. Conversations, once centered on bandwidth and bitrate, have evolved into something broader: questions about judgment, autonomy, and reliability in places where networks are limited, decisions cannot wait, and a single missed event carries real-world consequence. That shift, the Company believes, is opening a category that did not meaningfully exist eighteen months ago.

"Our customers are no longer just asking how to move more video," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "They are asking how to put intelligence where conventional infrastructure cannot reach."

Building on years of field-validated deployments in some of the most demanding operational environments on earth, RMX is preparing to introduce a new class of field-deployed system, designed not simply to capture and transmit visual data, but to interpret it in place, retain context across deployments, and integrate with the mission tools customers already rely on. Additional details, including formal product disclosure are forthcoming.

The Company believes the underlying opportunity is substantial and durable, as tactical, industrial, municipal, and commercial environments increasingly require real-time decisions without the luxury of perfect connectivity, a reality few existing solutions are built to meet.

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.