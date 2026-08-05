RMX Signs Agreement to Deploy QuantrusX at Austin House of Worship

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI), an edge intelligence company delivering QuantrusX™, today announced an agreement to deploy QuantrusX™ at a large, multi-use house of worship in Austin, Texas.

This agreement brings the Company's proprietary edge intelligence platform to a new market, houses of worship and other large community campuses, a growth segment RMX sees as a natural fit for QuantrusX™.

"We welcome thousands of people through our doors every week for services, programs, and events, and keeping our congregation safe is a responsibility we take seriously," said the campus's facilities and safety director. "QuantrusX™ will give our staff real-time awareness across the whole property, so we can focus on caring for our people."

"A house of worship is one of the most dynamic environments we serve, with people, schedules, and activity constantly in motion," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "We believe this agreement shows QuantrusX™ adapts to real-world settings."

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is an edge intelligence company building physical-edge intelligence solutions for operational and mission-critical environments, drawing on a legacy in video optimization and data transfer technology. RMX is focused on platforms, such as its proprietary edge intelligence platform, QuantrusX™, that bring intelligence closer to the real world, supporting faster data interpretation, local response, and trusted decision-making where connectivity, time, and context matter. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.