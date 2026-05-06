Roadmap Launches Training Solution for Travel Advisors Scaling Their Teams

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadmap, an independent training platform, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind training system designed to help luxury travel advisor business owners scale their teams.

Roadmap solves a persistent industry challenge: for advisors, growth creates a bottleneck – and often a burden. Building a team requires time they lack. Without a structured training system, onboarding falls on the owner—pulling them away from clients and revenue. Every new hire feels like a gamble—and growth stalls.

"Attracting talent is rarely the issue. Finding the time to train and develop that talent effectively is often the challenge," said Susan Duffy, Roadmap's founder. "Roadmap was designed to solve this problem."

As an end-to-end, on-demand training solution, Roadmap enables business owners to standardize onboarding, accelerate ramp-up time, and build high-performing teams—without becoming the training department themselves. The result is a comprehensive training foundation that turns new team members into confident, revenue-generating contributors.

"We're bringing on talent from inside and outside the industry," said Curtis Parris, owner of The Parris Group in New York and an affiliate of Global Travel Collection. "Roadmap gives us a consistent way to train and develop our advisors without sacrificing quality. It's a game changer for building a high-performing, versatile team."

Sharon Walters, owner of Sharon Walters Travel, affiliated with Coastline Travel, added: "As we grow our team, having the right infrastructure to train and develop them is essential. Roadmap provides the comprehensive training and tools needed to build real capability from the start—so they can begin generating revenue faster, while we stay focused on mentoring and growing the business."

Unlike host-specific training programs, Roadmap operates as an independent platform that complements a variety of industry affiliations and business models. The platform delivers a luxury-focused multimedia curriculum featuring cinematic storytelling, expert insights, and immersive real-world scenarios that reflect how top advisors actually operate.

With its new Enterprise solutions, Roadmap enables host agencies to standardize advisor training—delivering a turnkey, certification-ready solution for onboarding new hires and advisor subcontractors, and driving growth across high-performing advisor businesses.

Learn more at www.roadmap.travel

About Roadmap

Roadmap is an independent training platform for luxury travel advisors and businesses seeking a scalable onboarding and development system. Built by industry experts, the program utilizes advanced instructional design and business-building frameworks to teach the skills required to succeed in luxury travel.

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SOURCE Roadmap