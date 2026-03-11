As AI Reshapes the Job Market, Luxury Travel Advising Emerges as a Resilient Six-Figure Career Path

New platform Roadmap trains professionals for careers in luxury travel advising

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes white-collar work, professionals across industries are reassessing the long-term stability of traditional career paths. Attention is shifting toward professions grounded in human judgment, trusted relationships, and high-touch client service. One profession gaining renewed momentum is luxury travel advising.

Roadmap, a newly launched training platform for aspiring travel advisors, was created to help professionals enter and succeed in this growing sector.

According to industry reports, the global luxury travel market is projected to grow from $2.7 trillion in 2025 to $4.8 trillion by 2034, reflecting strong demand from high-net-worth travelers.

Demand for travel advisors is rising. Consumer research from the American Society of Travel Advisors shows that 50 percent of travelers say they are more likely to use a travel advisor than in the past.

While AI can generate travel ideas and summarize research, affluent travelers planning complex, high-value trips continue to rely on experienced advisors who provide trusted guidance, personalized recommendations, and seamless execution.

"AI can streamline logistics, but it can't replace the judgment, high-touch service, and real-time problem-solving that exceptional travel advisors provide," said Susan Duffy, founder of Roadmap and a longtime executive in the luxury travel industry. "Affluent travelers want an expert guiding the process — someone who can anticipate challenges and leverage industry relationships to deliver experiences that simply aren't available through automated tools."

Luxury travel advising has evolved significantly in recent years. Top advisors earn well into six figures while operating flexible, location-independent businesses affiliated with a host agency.

"Much of the publicly available data about earning potential reflects the broader market, including salaried roles," said Duffy. "Luxury advisors who build strong client portfolios often earn far more by booking higher-value trips and charging fees."

Despite growing interest in the profession, clear and structured pathways to entry have historically been limited.

Roadmap addresses that gap with a comprehensive training program combining industry knowledge, business fundamentals, and real-world operational insights delivered through advanced learning technology and cinematic storytelling.

Unlike host-specific training programs, Roadmap operates as an independent platform that complements a variety of industry affiliations and business models.

For businesses expanding their teams, Roadmap provides a turnkey training solution for new employees and subcontractors.

"Without a structured way to train new advisors, every hire feels like a gamble — and growth stalls," said Duffy. "Roadmap was designed to solve this problem."

Roadmap is available nationwide to professionals pursuing careers in luxury travel advising as well as businesses seeking scalable training solutions.

For more information, visit www.roadmap.travel

