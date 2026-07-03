Robbins LLP Reminds ASTC Stockholders of its Investigation into Astrotech Corporation; Contact the Firm for Information

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) to determine whether certain Astrotech Corporation officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide

On June 2, 2026, Fugazi Research published a short report concerning Astrotech Corporation. The report alleged, among other things, that Astrotech has repeatedly shifted its business model to pursue popular market themes while relying on capital raises despite limited commercial success.

Fugazi further alleged that Astrotech had executed multiple strategic pivots in recent years, including pivots involving aerospace, industrial technology, COVID breath analysis, airport security, and defense. The report also raised concerns regarding the Company's leadership structure, alleging that Thomas Boone Pickens III simultaneously serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Principal Financial Officer.

In addition, Fugazi raised governance and related-party concerns, including allegations regarding prior conflict-of-interest issues and related-party arrangements involving Mr. Pickens. Following publication of the Fugazi report, Astrotech's stock price declined and continued to decline through June 10, 2026.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Astrotech Corporation, submit a form for information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP