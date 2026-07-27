Robbins LLP Reminds Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the upcoming September 22, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Hertz Sued?

The complaint alleges that Hertz made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose:

Hertz's liquidity was deteriorating far more rapidly than represented, and the Company's available liquidity was not sufficient to fund its operations and obligations for the next twelve months without resorting to a distressed, dilutive financing;

the softness in the used-car market that defendants had characterized as "isolated to the quarter" and "transitory" had in fact recurred and was materially depressing the Company's net depreciation per unit ("DPU") and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA;

because of the foregoing, the Company was likely to undertake a dilutive, distressed capital raise that would materially harm existing shareholders; and

therefore, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and liquidity position were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What Happened?

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, and just weeks after assuring investors that the Company's liquidity would be "sufficient to fund our operating activities and obligations for the next twelve months and for the foreseeable future thereafter" and projected year-end liquidity "north of $1.5 billion," Hertz announced a massive dilutive capital raise. Through its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Hertz intended to offer $300 million of Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes due 2030, together with a concurrent share-lending offering of more than 37 million shares of common stock from which the Company would receive no proceeds, and simultaneously disclosed that "unexpected softness in the used car market" had caused losses on the sale of vehicles in May 2026 and would drive second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA down to a range of just $50 million to $80 million.

Investors were shocked. And on this news, the price of Hertz's common stock declined more than 40% to close at $3.00 per share on June 24, 2026.

The very next day, the offering priced on still more dilutive terms, upsized to $350 million (up to $400 million) at a 6.75% coupon with an exchange price of approximately $3.58 per share, and with the borrowed common stock sold to the public at just $2.70 per share.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hertz common stock from February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Hertz's available liquidity was insufficient to fund its operations and obligations and the Company would have to resort to a distressed, dilutive financing.

Do I need to join the lawsuit now?

Not necessarily. Investors may remain absent class members and still be eligible for a recovery if a settlement or judgment is obtained, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP