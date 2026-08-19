Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders it is Investigating the Recent Stock Drop of Suja Life, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) to determine whether certain Suja Life, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Suja Life, Inc. engages in the production and selling of organic and cold-pressed juices and wellness shots in the United States.

Why Are We Investigating Suja Life, Inc.?

Suja Life completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in May 2026, selling approximately 8.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $21.00 per share.

On August 4, 2026, just three months after completing the IPO, Suja Life reported its Q2 2026 financial results, revealing a 21% sequential drop in sales and a 7.5% sequential decline in gross profit margins. The company also slashed its full-year revenue and growth guidance, attributing the sudden weakness to severe "softness concentrated in the grocery channel."

During the accompanying earnings call, management noted that Q3 sales were expected to decline mid-single digits, admitting that "grocery is under pressure" and that the company was forced to resort to steep promotional discounting to drive volume in alternative channels.

On this news, Suja Life stock fell more than 46% on August 5, 2026, and ultimately traded more than 70% below its $21.00 IPO price.

What Can Shareholders Do Now?

If you lost money investing in Suja Life, Inc., contact Robbins LLP for more information by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP