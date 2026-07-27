Robbins LLP Reminds Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the upcoming September 22, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Wix.com Sued?

The complaint alleges that Wix.com made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies;

Wix understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings;

accordingly, defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI product offerings; and

therefore, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What Happened?

Plaintiff alleges that on May 21, 2025, Wix announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2025, including revenue guidance in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion, short of analysist expectations. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $29.40 per share, or 16.18%, to close at $152.34 per share on May 21, 2025.

On November 19, 2025, Wix reported that its rising post-acquisition costs to support Base44 were having a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and mitigating the positive impacts of AI-related tailwinds. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $25.22 per share, or 19.87%, to close at $101.70 per share on November 19, 2025.

Then, on March 27, 2026, JPMorgan downgraded Wix to an "Underweight" from "Neutral" rating. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $2.37 per share, or 2.65%, to close at $87.14 per share on March 27, 2026. On April 2, 2026, UBS likewise downgraded Wix to a "Neutral" from "Buy" rating, "after re-evaluating its growth algorithm for the core business and its margin profile." On this news, Wix's stock price fell $8.55 per share, or 9.45%, to close at $81.95 per share on April 2, 2026. On April 7, 2026, Citizens issued an investor note on Wix, downgrading it to a "Market Perform" from "Market Outperform" rating. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $3.26 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $80.99 per share on April 7, 2026.

Then, on May 13, 2026, Wix reported its Q1 2026 results, including earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins that it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. On this news, Wix's stock price fell $20.56 per share, or 27.1%, to close at $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com Ltd. securities from February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Wix misled investors regarding the competitiveness and performance of its AI offerings and understated the expense of developing and promoting its products.

Do I need to join the lawsuit now?

Not necessarily. Investors may remain absent class members and still be eligible for a recovery if a settlement or judgment is obtained, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Wix.com Ltd. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Strong corporate governance isn't just good business, it's essential to maintaining investor trust. We believe fiduciaries should be accountable for their decisions and that shareholders deserve honesty, transparency, and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP