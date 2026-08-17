Robbins LLP Urges ALAR Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Alarum Technologies Ltd. to Contact the Firm for Information About Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) securities between March 20, 2025 and July 2, 2026 (the "Class Period"). Alarum contends to be global provider of web data collection solutions, empowering organizations to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction, and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online sources.

The complaint alleges that Alarum and certain of its senior executives violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's anti-money laundering compliance, anti-terrorist financing controls, and regulatory risks.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights. If you want to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, contact Robbins LLP before the October 5, 2026 deadline.

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Why Was Alarum Sued?

According to the complaint, Alarum extolled the purported advantages of its subsidiary NetNut Ltd. while omitting that NetNut engaged in unlawful behavior that materially raised Alarum's risk profile and called into question its business prospects.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) NetNut, was engaging in illegal activity by linking customer home internet devices into another network without the customer's consent;

(2) this activity allows cyber criminals to conceal their locations;

(3) the foregoing materially heightened Alarum Technologies' legal exposure and materially threatened its business prospects; and

(4) as a result, defendants' statements about Alarum Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why Did Alarum Stock Collapse?

According to the complaint, on July 2, 2026, during market hours, Reuters published an article entitled "Google disrupts NetNut proxy network used in malware operations." On this news, Alarum ADSs fell $1.67 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $6.35 per ADS on July 2, 2026.

Also on July 2, 2026, after market hours, Bloomberg published an article entitled "FBI Probes Whether Alarum Unit is Behind Co-Opted Home Devices." The article quoted Craig Labovitz, head of technology for Nokia Deepfield, a network security platform, as stating that "I think of residential proxy like thousands of anonymous strangers sneaking into your home to get unlimited internet access." Further, "[m]ost users may not even notice the uninvited proxy

internet squatters until the police come to their door investigating cybercrime coming from the home."

Then, on July 4, 2026, Alarum issued a press release entitled "Alarum Technologies Announces Temporary Operational Pause of Certain Network Services." On this news, the price of Alarum ADSs fell $3.27 per share, or 51.49%, to close at $3.08 per share on July 6, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) securities during the applicable Class Period.

If you purchased Alarum Technologies Ltd. stock during this period and suffered investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

Shareholders must seek appointment as lead plaintiff by October 5, 2026.

Does it Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Alarum Technologies Ltd. securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP