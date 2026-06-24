Robbins LLP Urges GRAL Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Grail, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. Grail, Inc. describes itself as a commercial stage healthcare company with a focus on early cancer detection through screening methodology.

What is the class period? May 13, 2025 - February 19, 2026

What are the Allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Grail, Inc. (GRAL) Misled Investors Concerning NHS-Galleri's Potential to Achieve statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Grail's common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers of Grail's common stock by materially misleading the investing public. Later, defendants' prior misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct became apparent to the market, the price of Grail's common stock materially declined, as the prior artificial inflation came out of the price over time. As a result of their purchases of Grail's common stock during the Class Period, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered economic loss, i.e., damages under federal securities laws. On this news, On this news, Grail's stock price fell from $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of approximately 50.55% in a single trading day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Grail, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by August 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP