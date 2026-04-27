Robert Half selected by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2026. This prestigious list includes the top 600 organizations across the country that excel in fostering a welcoming work environment.

Organizations were selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies and initiatives, combined with feedback from an independent survey of 217,000 workers at companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Survey questions addressed issues such as fairness, acceptance and opportunity.

"This recognition reflects the values that shape our workplace culture and how we work every day," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our focus on integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success, creates an environment that fosters meaningful connections and drives exceptional results for our clients and candidates."

The survey also assessed how companies performed across several culture-related best practices, including access to employee training programs and employee-led resource groups, as well as the composition of the board and executive teams.

"Our people-first approach is designed to create a positive and engaging workplace experience," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer at Robert Half. "By investing in career growth, employee networks and prioritizing overall well-being, we enable our employees to thrive and perform at their best."

Robert Half has also been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

FAQs

What does this recognition say about Robert Half's workplace culture?

This recognition highlights Robert Half's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and growth-oriented environment where employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

How does Robert Half support employee growth and well-being?

Robert Half invests in professional development through training programs, career advancement opportunities and employee-led resource groups, while also prioritizing well-being through initiatives that support work-life balance and a positive employee experience.

How were companies selected for this recognition?

Companies were evaluated based on an independent survey of 217,000 employees at organizations with at least 1,000 U.S.-based workers, along with an analysis of workplace policies and programs. The survey measured factors such as fairness, inclusion, development opportunities and overall employee satisfaction.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half