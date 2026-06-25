Robert Half selected by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti, has been recognized by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026. Organizations included on the list prioritize transparency, accountability and their impact on the environment.

Over 5,000 of the largest and most influential global businesses were evaluated on factors such as revenue, market capitalization and public prominence. The process involved a rigorous 4-step methodology to identify the firms, which were measured on more than 20 key data points. The ranking represents companies across the globe with the highest overall scores.

"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices," said Susan Haseley, chief corporate responsibility and inclusion officer at Robert Half. "We remain focused on making a positive impact through social and environmental initiatives."

Robert Half has also been recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Company Culture.

FAQs

What is TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies list?

The list highlights organizations recognized for their business practices, transparency and corporate responsibility efforts. Developed in collaboration with Statista, the ranking evaluates thousands of companies worldwide across a range of criteria with companies earning the highest scores placing on the final list.

Why was Robert Half included on the list?

Robert Half was recognized for its commitment to operating responsibly and creating positive impact through its business practices and community engagement efforts. The company's inclusion reflects its ongoing focus on accountability, ethical leadership and long-term value creation.

What does this recognition mean for Robert Half?

This recognition reflects Robert Half's commitment to conducting business with integrity and supporting its employees, clients and communities. It also reinforces the company's focus on maintaining a strong company culture.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

Contact: Matthew Croteau

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SOURCE Robert Half