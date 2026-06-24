Robert Stryk of Stryk Global Diplomacy Calls for the Resignation of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Stryk, Founder and Chairman of Stryk Global Diplomacy, today joined our Somali friends and client in calling for the resignation of Federal Republic of Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and urged the United States to investigate allegations of corruption, misuse of international aid funds, and abuse of public office.

The related engagement will focus on allegations that U.S. taxpayer-supported assistance, including resources provided through the World Food Programme and USAID, were diverted for the personal benefit of politically connected Somali individuals and family networks. The review will also examine reported links between individuals associated with President Hassan Sheikh and fraud cases involving members of the Somali community in Minnesota, as well as the President's close ties to members of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's family.

"Democracy and capitalism cannot thrive where public institutions are used to enrich political elites at the expense of the people they are meant to serve. The Somali people deserve transparent leadership, accountable government, and leaders who place the national interest above personal enrichment."

— Robert Stryk, Founder and Chairman, Stryk Global Diplomacy

Stryk added: "The allegations surrounding President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are too serious to ignore. For the good of Somalia, its democratic future, and its relationship with international partners, the President must step aside."

About Stryk Global Diplomacy

Stryk Global Diplomacy is an international consulting and advisory firm specializing in strategic diplomatic solutions, helping clients navigate complex international challenges across the public and private sectors. Founded and chaired by Robert Stryk, the firm operates at the intersection of government, investment, and global affairs.

Washington, DC +1 (202) 350-3897 | London +44 20 7692 8232 | Toll Free +1 (866) 427-0064 [email protected] | www.strykglobaldiplomacy.com

SOURCE Stryk Global Diplomacy