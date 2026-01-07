Robert Stryk of Stryk Global Diplomacy Issues An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Stryk, Chairman of Stryk Global Diplomacy, today issued an open letter to President Donald J. Trump regarding military action in Venezuela:

President Trump:

Your decisive actions in Venezuela demonstrate a rare clarity of purpose and a singular understanding of how true global capitalism advances human freedom and national sovereignty.

Your leadership has the power to liberate the Venezuelan people from the grip of autocratic and despotic socialism, a system that strips individuals of agency, suppresses ambition, and denies citizens the right to chart their own destiny.

I speak from direct experience. I have a long and substantive history in Venezuela, and I remain the only American who had both the resolve and foresight to formally obtain authorization and file under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to engage lawfully and transparently on behalf of both the Venezuelan and American people. I have previously engaged directly with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, uniquely positioning my firm to assist during this critical transition period and in the reconstruction that must follow.

President Trump, thank you for your unwavering commitment to the foundational principles articulated by Adam Smith - a vision of free markets, individual liberty, and moral clarity - that has done more to illuminate and uplift the world than any ideology imposed by force.

Respectfully,

Robert Stryk

Chairman

Stryk Global Diplomacy

https://strykglobaldiplomacy.com/

Washington DC +1 (202) 350-3897

Toll Free +1 (866) 427-0064

London +44 20 7692 8232

[email protected]

Correction: Contact phone numbers and an email have been added.

SOURCE Stryk Global Diplomacy