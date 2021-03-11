Robin Baron Design Introduces 'Ask Robin'

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity interior designer Robin Baron, your new stylish best friend, is on a mission to demystify interior decorating and show consumers how fun and accessible it can be by offering one-to-one consultations called "Ask Robin," available now on robinbarondesign.com. The new service is part of Baron's larger vision of bringing a holistic, direct-to-consumer experience to her customers.

This will be the first time seasoned designer Robin Baron is available for virtual consultations. Since not everyone has the budget or project size to bring on a designer full time, this service provides customers with the same high-quality design advice from a professional at an accessible price point.

"Like having a talk with your stylish friend on Zoom, the sessions are meant to be casual, creative, and uplifting," Baron says. "My goal is to break down the barriers to working with a designer and inspire enthusiasts to feel empowered about enhancing their home."

Ask Robin is available in 30- or 60-minute sessions and each one is crafted to the client's needs. Most importantly, Baron wants her customers to feel relaxed and in their element. During these sessions, Baron will answer any questions that come up, including topics relating to paint, color, furniture placement, art and mirror arrangement, accessory selection, and much more. And if they are not sure where to start, consumers can connect with Robin for a free 15-minute session. Baron understands that an approachable take on interior design will encourage and empower people to design like a pro.

The pandemic drove many Americans to work and school from home, leading them to pay much more attention to the quality of their spaces. Still, when it comes to redecorating, many Americans hesitate to get the process started, Baron says. "It can be overwhelming to take that first step if you've never done it before."

Hiring a designer may seem intimidating, Baron admits, however, without experience, small mistakes may lead to bigger problems. When it comes to decorating, she says, "Do it right the first time … it will always save you time, energy and money." With over 30 years in the industry, Baron has the experience to offer her advice in a way that leaves customers with a newfound confidence in their design decisions.

Baron's goal of demystifying decorating and design can be experienced throughout her website, which launched in December of last year. Robin Baron Design consists of three primary "pillars" or offerings:

Products: Curated entirely by Baron, the products on robinbarondesign.com are intended to give consumers unique and outstanding choices, the best of the best.

Services: Dedicated to providing assistance for anyone looking to (re)decorate. Ask Robin is the newest service added.

is the newest service added. Enrichments: Tips, tricks, advice and a whole team of Resident Experts, all intended to provide practical information to make the best design choices.

With the launch of Ask Robin, Robin Baron Design is now a one-stop shop for consumers interested in decorating their home and finding the inspiration, answers and guidance they need.

