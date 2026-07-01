Robinhood Chain Launches and Adopts Chainlink To Unlock Access to the Onchain Economy for Millions of Users

Now live on mainnet, Robinhood Chain has adopted Chainlink as its official data and cross-chain oracle to power Robinhood Stock Tokens, including NVDA, GOOG, AAPL, and more.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinhood Chain, Robinhood's Ethereum-based layer 2 blockchain, has adopted Chainlink as its official data and cross-chain oracle infrastructure powering Robinhood Chain and all Robinhood-issued assets, including Stock Tokens like NVDA, GOOG, AAPL, and more. As part of the strategic integration, Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), Data Streams, and Data Feeds are now live on Robinhood Chain mainnet from day one, delivering verifiable data for tokenized RWAs and unlocking secure interoperability across the multi-chain ecosystem. Via Chainlink, millions of users now have unlocked access to onchain products within the Robinhood Chain ecosystem.

Through Chainlink, Robinhood Chain is now natively connected across chains and able to offer its users highly secure real-world assets at scale.

As one of the world's largest financial apps going all-in on blockchain infrastructure, this marks a major milestone for the mainstream consumer adoption of onchain finance. Through Chainlink, Robinhood Chain is now natively connected across chains and able to offer its users highly secure real-world assets at scale — all powered by market-leading infrastructure that secures over 70% of DeFi and has enabled more than $31 trillion in transaction value.

Without institutional-grade oracle infrastructure, tokenized assets cannot scale or maintain the security required by regulated market participants. Operating as an Ethereum layer-2 network built on Arbitrum's Orbit technology, Robinhood Chain addresses these inefficiencies with Chainlink by establishing an environment built specifically to unlock advanced onchain finance use cases for everyday Robinhood users.

"We're excited to see Robinhood Chain adopt Chainlink as the official data and cross-chain oracle infrastructure powering Robinhood Chain and unlocking access to the onchain economy for millions of users. This is how the world's largest financial services apps accelerate the transition to an onchain financial system powered by Chainlink." — Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Global Partnerships, Chainlink Labs

"Robinhood Crypto is building the foundation for the future of investing by delivering secure access to all of our financial products directly onchain, through Robinhood Chain. We chose Chainlink as the oracle provider for Robinhood Chain because its institutional-grade security and reliability are already trusted by the world's largest financial institutions to scale onchain ecosystems." — Gaëtan Thabot, Director of Product, Robinhood Crypto

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of DeFi. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Polymarket, Lido, Lighter, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

SOURCE Chainlink