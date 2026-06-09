Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Partner ADI Predictstreet Adopts Chainlink as Exclusive Oracle Infrastructure Powering Prediction Markets for the World's Largest Sporting Event

ADI Predictstreet, the first-ever Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, adopts Chainlink's orchestration standard to enable accurate sports markets and unlock instant payouts for over 6 billion fans worldwide.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADI Predictstreet, the official prediction market partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced it has adopted Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform, as its exclusive oracle infrastructure to power accurate market resolutions and unlock instant payouts. Chainlink provides the orchestration required to accurately settle sports markets without resolution disputes for the world's largest sporting event with an estimated over 6 billion fans across the globe.

To meet this scale, ADI Predictstreet adopted the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to automate market creation, resolution, and settlement, with high-quality FIFA data.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is the biggest sporting event in history, spanning 48 teams, 104 matches, and 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. With FIFA World Cup™ record-breaking ticket demand already surpassing 150 million requests from fans in more than 200 countries, ADI Predictstreet required high-speed orchestration for fast, accurate settlement of markets for the biggest sporting event in history.

To meet this scale, ADI Predictstreet adopted the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to automate market creation, resolution, and settlement, with high-quality FIFA data. By leveraging Chainlink, ADI Predictstreet unlocks faster payouts and an improved user experience through fast, accurate market outcomes. While legacy prediction markets suffer from slow manual resolution and market outcome disputes, Chainlink's oracle infrastructure provides a robust source of truth for prediction markets on the world's largest sporting event.

"As the Official Prediction Market Partner for one of the world's largest sporting events, delivering a seamless experience at global scale is a top priority. Chainlink's proven track record supporting large-scale markets made it a natural choice. Through this integration, ADI Predictstreet can now provide transparent outcome resolution, efficient settlement, and fast payouts, establishing a new standard for how users engage with live sports prediction markets."—Dimitrios Psarrakis, CEO, ADI Predictstreet

"We're excited to partner with the official prediction market partner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, ADI Predictstreet, and support their adoption of Chainlink as its exclusive oracle infrastructure. Chainlink provides the orchestration infrastructure that unlocks real-time prediction markets that settle with high-quality data and lead to fair outcomes and fast payouts. We look forward to helping redefine how fans interact with live sports."—Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs.

Chainlink has enabled over $30 trillion in transaction value and powers 70%+ of the global DeFi market, providing ADI Predictstreet with battle-tested infrastructure for accurate, real-time prediction markets with instant settlement. By adopting Chainlink, ADI Predictstreet establishes a new benchmark for how fans engage with sporting events and how global sports prediction markets should operate.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

About ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet is the Official Prediction Markets Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, licensed from Gibraltar. The platform enables users to forecast the outcomes of real-world events across sports, global news, technology, and cultural moments.

By aggregating insights and sentiment from a global community, the platform transforms collective intelligence into measurable probabilities, creating a new model for interactive forecasting and participation. Launching first through football, ADI Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide, positioning itself as a platform where individuals and communities engage with and anticipate what happens next. Built on ADI Chain's institutional-grade infrastructure, the platform is designed for transparency, scalability, and real-time performance.

For more information visit: adipredictstreet.com or X page.

SOURCE Chainlink