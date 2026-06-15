Roborock Partners with Miami Lighthouse to Support Blind Soccer and Inclusive Innovation

Roborock donates $50,000 to support Miami Lighthouse's blind soccer program and unveils new "ClearPath" Academy classroom to advance accessibility and independence through technology

MIAMI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the global leader in smart home cleaning technology, today announced a new partnership with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the nation's leading organization serving blind and visually impaired individuals. As part of the partnership, Roborock will donate $50,000 to support Miami Lighthouse's blind soccer program and unveil the new Roborock ClearPath Classroom during a special ribbon-cutting event at Miami Lighthouse on June 17.

Roborock partners with Miami Lighthouse to support opportunities for visually impaired youth

Timed to coincide with the start of global football celebrations in Miami and Roborock's broader community activation at Aventura Mall starting on June 20, the partnership highlights how technology, accessibility, and community engagement can come together to create meaningful local impact.

Roborock and Miami Lighthouse Unite Around Accessibility, Blind Soccer, and Community Impact

The ceremony will include remarks from Virginia Jacko, President and CEO at Miami Lighthouse; Oseas De Leon, Senior Technology Specialist at Miami Lighthouse and USA Blind Soccer Men's National Team player; Roborock leadership; and Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones. Following the ribbon cutting and classroom unveiling, guests will experience a blind soccer demonstration led by Miami Lighthouse students, coaches, and De Leon to highlight how blind and visually impaired athletes use sound and echolocation to navigate the game.

The partnership is rooted in the shared idea of "Navigation Beyond Vision," a concept centered on how technology helps people better interact with the world. By connecting Miami Lighthouse's blind soccer program with Roborock's own innovations in intelligent navigation, spatial awareness, and AI-powered sensing technology, the collaboration demonstrates how technology can enhance independence and improve how people experience the world around them.

Miami Lighthouse serves nearly 30,000 program participants annually through programs supporting blind and visually impaired children, adults, and seniors. Roborock's donation will help fund USABA-credentialed blind soccer coaches, orientation and mobility training, physical therapies, and specialized assessments for participants in the organization's blind soccer program, providing critical support as the program expands access to training and development opportunities for visually impaired youth.

"Blind soccer is more than a sport. It's a powerful demonstration of confidence, independence, teamwork, and resilience," said Jacko. "We are incredibly grateful to Roborock for investing in our students and athletes through this partnership. Their support will help us expand opportunities for visually impaired youth while also bringing greater visibility to accessibility and inclusion through the universal language of soccer."

The partnership will also support the Miami Lighthouse Academy through the new Roborock ClearPath Classroom, which serves students from early learning through elementary education and reflects the Academy's inclusive educational model designed to support students, teachers, and families alike. The classroom symbolizes Roborock's commitment to creating technology that helps remove barriers and support everyday independence while establishing a foundation for continued collaboration around human-centered technology experiences and community impact initiatives.

"At Roborock, we believe technology should help people interact with the world more confidently and independently," said Ricky Ma, General Manager, Europe & Americas at Roborock. "This partnership with Miami Lighthouse reflects values that are deeply important to us: accessibility, inclusion, and improving real-life experiences through thoughtful innovation. We're honored to support the incredible students, athletes, and families at Miami Lighthouse and to help create opportunities that empower the community for years to come."

Roborock to Launch Interactive Football-Themed Pop-Up at Aventura Mall

In addition to the Miami Lighthouse event, Roborock will host a four-day public activation at Aventura Mall from June 20–23 inspired by the theme "Your Home, Your Stadium." The football-inspired experience will combine smart home technology, football culture, and family-friendly entertainment through interactive product demonstrations and community engagement activities.

Visitors to the activation can explore Roborock's latest innovations through hands-on demos featuring products including the Saros Rover, Saros Z70, Saros 20, Qrevo Curv 2 Flow, F25 Ultra, F25 ACE Pro, H60 Hub Ultra, and RockMow X1 LiDAR. The experience will also include live DJ programming, a coffee bar, face painting, photo opportunities, football-inspired games and challenges, giveaways, and interactive experiences designed for families and fans.

Full event details are as follows:

Location: Aventura Mall located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Aventura Mall located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Dates and Times: Saturday, June 20: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, June 22: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

The activation builds on Roborock's broader mission to create technology that seamlessly supports everyday life, whether at home, at work, or in the community. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/your-home-your-stadium.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner according to IDC* since 2023 and the #1 Smart Cleaning Robot Brand in 2025*. Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

*Sources:

Link: Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Pool Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Lawn Mower Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

About Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

For nearly a century, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired has been working to build a more inclusive society for the blind and visually impaired. Through education, training, research and vision enhancement, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind provides hope, confidence, and independence to people of all ages. Miami Lighthouse serves nearly 30,000 program participants, from blind babies to seniors, each year. For more information, please visit www.miamilighthouse.org.

Contact

Katie Leonowitz

North American PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Roborock