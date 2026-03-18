Roborock F25 Ultra Named Winner in Better Homes & Gardens 2026 Clean House Awards

Flagship Wet-Dry Vacuum Recognized for High-Temperature Steam Cleaning and Deep Hygienic Performance

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock today announced that its flagship wet-dry vacuum, the F25 Ultra, has been named a winner in the 2026 Clean House Awards by Better Homes & Gardens. Selected as one of just 50 standout products, the F25 Ultra rose to the top among nearly 200 products tested by editors and experts for its ability to deliver a deeper, more hygienic clean in modern homes.

Award-Winning Deep Cleaning Power for Spring Cleaning Season

Roborock F25 Ultra has been named a winner in the 2026 Clean House Awards by Better Homes & Gardens.

As households prepare for spring cleaning season, the F25 Ultra stands out as a next-generation solution built for the realities of today's homes where pets, kids, high-traffic areas, and mixed flooring demand more than surface-level results. Designed to replace multiple cleaning tools with one streamlined system, the F25 Ultra delivers industry-first[1] dual high-temperature cleaning modes—steam and hot water—working together to break down stubborn messes at the source.

Powered by Roborock's VaporFlow™ and WaveFlow™ technologies, the system reaches up to 356°F steam[2] and 187°F hot water[3] to dissolve sticky residue, bacteria, and odors that traditional mopping can leave behind. This deep-penetrating clean is paired with 22,000 Pa of powerful suction[4] to lift embedded dirt, muddy paw prints, pet hair, liquid spills, and more in a single pass. Integrated blue light illumination helps reveal hidden dust and fine particles, especially along edges and in low-light areas, so nothing is missed.

Beyond raw cleaning power, the F25 Ultra is engineered for real-life usability. Its JawScrapers™ dual anti-tangle scraper roller helps deliver streak-free[5] floors while preventing hair wrap, supporting a smooth, low-maintenance experience. The DirTect™ Smart Sensor monitors dirt levels in real time, automatically adjusting cleaning intensity across different surfaces for optimal performance. AI-enhanced SlideTech 2.0 enables ultra-smooth maneuverability with responsive control, while FlatReach™ 2.0 allows the device to glide into tight spaces and maintain suction at 180°, even under beds and sofas.

Together, these technologies enable true one-pass wet and dry cleaning, the leaving floors visibly cleaner, sanitized, and ready for everyday living. For families tackling seasonal resets, pet messes, and daily buildup, the F25 Ultra delivers the deep hygienic performance modern homes demand year round.

Limited-Time Spring Cleaning Promotion

To celebrate the award recognition and the spring cleaning season, the Roborock F25 Ultra will be available at a special promotional price of $499.99 from March 25 - 31, allowing consumers to save $300 when purchasing through Amazon or Roborock's official website.

For more information about the Roborock F25 Ultra, please click here.

The 2026 Clean House Awards will be featured in the April 2026 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, which hits newsstands on March 20. The full list of winners can be found here.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner brand accounrd to IDC*, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, and wet-dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, Roborock's R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more informaiton, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

*Sources:

Link : Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Pool Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Lawn Mower Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

Footnotes

[1] Based on Roborock's internal R&D records and available public information, Roborock was the first in the robot vacuum industry to mass-produce a wet & dry vacuum cleaner featuring both VaporFlow™ and WaveFlow™ - technologies enabling steam and hot water cleaning modes simultaneously, officially launched in Q3 2025. [2] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer. The stated 356°F refers to the steam temperature measured at the internal heater output, not at the steam outlet. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions. [3] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer. The stated 187°F refers to the hot water temperature measured at the internal heater output, not at the water outlet. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions. [4] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer according to IEC 62885-2:2021/5.11 standards. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions. [5] Based on internal testing by the manufacturer. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.

SOURCE Roborock