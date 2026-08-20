Robot.com and Sodexo Sign Seven-Year Agreement to Expand Partnership, Scale Autonomous Delivery Innovation Across North American Campuses

Scaled autonomous delivery extends access, convenience, and operational flexibility for students and the campus communities in Sodexo's managed portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot.com®, the company putting autonomous robots to work in the real world, today announced a seven-year commercial agreement with Sodexo, a global leader in food and facilities management serving 80 million consumers daily and advancing tech-enabled experiences across client, consumer and operator touchpoints.

The commercial partnership began in 2021 and has since expanded across select Sodexo-operated college campuses in North America. The new agreement continues the companies' collaboration as a part of Sodexo's broader approach to scaling autonomous delivery solutions and broadens their cooperation to include robot advertising.

"We're honored to have been a close working partner with Sodexo these past five years in bringing autonomous delivery services to the students and universities they serve," said J. Kim Fennell, Chief Business Officer of Robot.com. "We've learned a lot together, on deployment and economic models, and we're excited to now significantly broaden those deployments."

For Sodexo, this agreement reflects a broader commitment to using digital, data, and AI-enabled solutions to create more seamless consumer experiences, simplify operations, and deliver measurable value for clients. Autonomous delivery is one example of how Sodexo is applying practical technology to meet evolving campus expectations while supporting operators with more flexible service models.

"Technology is most impactful when it enhances the everyday experience of the people we serve while enabling our teams to operate with greater agility," said Roberta Frierson, VP of Digital, Campus, Sodexo North America. "Our work with Robot.com is a strong example of how we are scaling practical innovation across campuses, extending access, creating more flexible service models and integrating automation into existing systems in a way that delivers measurable value for clients, students and operators."

This seven-year contract represents Robot.com's largest single enterprise deployment and reinforces Sodexo's role in bringing practical, scalable technology solutions to complex service environments, including higher education, healthcare, corporate campuses and government facilities.

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About Robot.com

Robot.com Holdings Inc., doing business as Robot.com®, is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business, Robotic Services, offering R-noid, its humanoid robot built to help manufacturers, warehouse operators, and food service providers run their frontline operations reliably, around the clock, as well as Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection. Robot.com Media is a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, and over 2.5 million tasks completed, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale every day in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators, including Sodexo, to solve workforce and logistics challenges today. Robot.com is a founding member of Robots for America, a national coalition advancing the adoption of robotics and American industrial competitiveness.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to certain industry metrics, Company performance metrics and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, whether we will have adequate financial resources to enable us to pursue our business successfully, given that we will likely need more financial resources than the additional resources. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE Robot.com