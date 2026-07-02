Robot.com Named Official Robotics Partner of LEAP East, Bringing R-ads to Asia for the First Time

The autonomous robots already running brand campaigns across 20+ countries arrive in Hong Kong, live on the show floor, with a keynote from co-founder Judah Longgrear.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robot.com, the company putting autonomous robots to work in the real world, today announced it has been named the official robotics partner of LEAP East, bringing its fleet of autonomous robots to the show floor in Hong Kong. The company will deploy R-kiwis in front of one of the most-watched technology audiences in the world, leveraging its R-ads platform to engage event attendees and pass out swag. Co-founder and president Judah Longgrear will also be on-site for a speaking session titled "When AI Leaves the Screen," detailing how physical intelligence is changing the way brands reach people in the real world.

R-ads turns real-world spaces into a new medium, using autonomous robots as moving media carriers for brand campaigns. It is practical, deployable technology already running in the market. The platform has run more than 100 brand activations in 20 countries, carried out by a fleet of 500 robots across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, which have completed 2.5 million tasks to date.

"We have spent years working with brands to execute these activations in the real world, autonomous robots running real campaigns, in real streets, getting real results across more than twenty countries," said Judah Longgrear, Co-Founder and President of Robotic Media of Robot.com. "My keynote is about what happens when AI leaves the screen. As intelligent machines move out of our devices and into the physical world, they change how brands reach people, and that shift is what Robot.com is building for."

Fresh off Cannes, where Robot.com served as the official Robotics Innovation Partner for PMG's AI & Tech Sandbox, and Longgrear took to the stage for a session on whether brand storytelling is the last real moat, the company now extends its event partnership work to LEAP East, building on a growing presence across Asia.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, said: "Robotics is rapidly becoming one of the defining technologies shaping the next era of industry, moving artificial intelligence beyond software into practical, real-world applications. Robot.com exemplifies that evolution, demonstrating how autonomous robotics is already creating measurable value for businesses and brands today. As our Official Robotics Partner, they bring exactly the kind of deployable innovation LEAP East is designed to showcase, giving attendees a first-hand look at the technologies transforming industries across Asia and the Middle East."

For media inquiries or to book time with Judah Longgrear at LEAP East, contact [email protected].

About Robot.com

Robot.com Holdings Inc. dba Robot.com. is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business: Robotic Services, delivering Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection; and Robot.com Media, a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, completing over 2.5 million tasks, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale, every day, in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators, including Sodexo to solve workforce and logistics challenges today.

Forward Looking Statements

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SOURCE Robot.com