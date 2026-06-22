Robot.com Launches R-noid, a Humanoid Built For the Work That Burns People Out. No Legs, All Lift to the Bottom Line.

The R-noid launch commences with five initial solution categories — Restaurant Assistant, Packer, Picker, Folder, and Host — deployed across six industry verticals, including industrial, logistics, healthcare, food services, lodging, and experiential. These solutions target the roles operators chronically struggle to fill.

Robot.com will showcase R-noid alongside its proven R-kiwi™, R-kiwi+™, and R-cargo™ solutions at Automate 2026 in Chicago from June 22–25 at Booth 1592 in the Humanoid Pavilion.

The problem R-noid fills is structural and pervasive. Quick-service restaurants experience staff turnover upwards of 130%. Warehouse picker tenure averages just 1.2 years. More than 67% of hotel operators report critical staffing gaps in both housekeeping and laundry. These staffing shortfalls put customer experience at risk as the jobs simply don't stay filled. R-noid never resigns.

"The future of work isn't fewer people. It's people freed from the parts of the job that grind them down, doing more of what they're good at," said Felipe Chavez Cortes, CEO and Co-Founder. "We build the robots that make that trade real, taking the repetitive physical work off your team so they can focus on craft, care, and the customer."

Launching with support from NVIDIA Robotics, Astribot, FieldAI, Formic, Physical Intelligence, Robots for America, and Yukai Engineering, R-noid brings humanoid labor solutions to Robot.com's broader fleet — R-kiwi for delivery, R-cargo for transport, and R-kiwi+ for advertising — all running on the same software stack and five-phase engagement model.

Robot.com is working with FieldAI to bring its general-purpose Field Foundation Models (FFMs) to R-noid as the autonomy brain. FFMs serve as an operational AI layer that generalizes across robots and environments and serves three roles: enabling safe and reliable operations in dynamic, real-world spaces without prior information or supporting infrastructure; preventing model hallucinations through physics-grounded AI models; and coordinating multiple robots working together.

The body that work runs on is built for reach and stability: dual 7-degree-of-freedom (DoF) arms, a 4-DoF articulated torso with 0 to 1.9m of vertical reach, and a holonomic mobile base that lets R-noid reposition in tight, busy spaces.

For the robot's design language and character, Robot.com partnered with Yukai Engineering, a Japanese studio known for emotionally expressive consumer robots. Yukai advised on materials, manufacturing, and interaction design, and the collaboration produced R-soul, the expression and behavior system designed to earn people's trust in seconds. It's a goal Robot.com has pursued since 2017: building robots that open people's hearts and minds to the future of technology. R-soul lets the robot communicate intent, status, and personality.

The dexterity comes from Physical Intelligence. R-noid runs on π0.7, Physical Intelligence's vision-language-action model built for generalist manipulation. It reads a natural-language instruction, looks at the scene in front of it, and produces the arm and hand movements to carry out the task, adapting as objects, layout, and order change. One model spans packing, picking, and folding, so adding a task means extending the same system rather than engineering a new robot for each job.

At launch, R-noid can perform 19 deployable tasks across five categories. Lighthouse deployments are already underway, demonstrating the new humanoids' speed-to-impact on business performance. The R-noid Packer is live at an award-winning golf course, handling on-site order packing operations. The Packer category is also moving toward production at a major food manufacturing facility, with early results validating R-noid's end-of-line capabilities at scale. The Picker is designed to integrate directly into existing pick ports across logistics operations, with no facility retrofit required. Formic serves as Robot.com's deployment partner for humanoid solutions, helping customers pilot, deploy, and scale automation in production environments.

"Our answer to 'how long will this take?' is weeks, not years," said David Rodriguez, Co-Founder of Robot.com. "With thoughtful hardware design, best-in-class software, and our proven platform, we can have a robot doing real work in your facility within weeks of the first conversation. No other humanoid platform can make that claim."

Robot.com's fleet is built on NVIDIA's full robotics stack; the robots run on NVIDIA Jetson modules, which power the robot's perception, planning, and control stack on-device — delivering the low-latency inference real-world operations demand. Across its development cycle, Robot.com uses NVIDIA Isaac Sim to simulate, validate, and stress-test each robot before deployment, ensuring reliability before any unit touches a customer floor.

In addition to its Automate debut, R-noid will be among the featured players in Robot.com's first appearance at Cannes Lions, where the company is the official Robotics Innovation Partner for PMG's AI & Tech Sandbox.

For demos, media availability, or to book time at Automate, contact [email protected].

About Robot.com

Robot.com Holdings Inc., doing business as Robot.com®, is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business: Robotic Services, delivering Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection; and Robot.com Media, a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, and completing over 2.5 million tasks, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale every day in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators, including Sodexo, to solve workforce and logistics challenges today. Robot.com is a founding member of Robots for America, a national coalition advancing the adoption of robotics and American industrial competitiveness.

Forward Looking Statements

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SOURCE Robot.com