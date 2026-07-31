Robotics & AI Discovery Day Expands with a New Defense Pavilion, Uniting Technology Leaders Around the Future of Physical AI

Pittsburgh Robotics Network and Pittsburgh Technology Council partner to showcase the technologies transforming industry, national security and the next era of innovation

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Pittsburgh's globally recognized robotics ecosystem as its backdrop, Robotics & AI Discovery Day will give industry leaders, investors, policymakers and the public a front-row seat this September to the technologies, companies and ideas shaping the future of robotics and AI.

The Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN) and the Pittsburgh Technology Council (PTC) today announced a strategic partnership for Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026, including the debut of a new Defense Pavilion highlighting robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomy, and dual-use technologies driving innovation across defense, manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, healthcare, and other critical industries.

This partnership reflects Pittsburgh's position as a global leader in robotics, AI, and advanced manufacturing while reinforcing the region's role in shaping the future of physical AI. As artificial intelligence moves beyond software into intelligent machines operating in the real world, Robotics & AI Discovery Day offers a rare opportunity to experience these technologies firsthand.

The Defense Pavilion will feature companies developing technologies that strengthen both commercial markets and national capabilities, showcasing innovations with applications across industry, public safety, and national security.

"If you want to see where robotics and physical AI are headed, Pittsburgh is one of the most important places in the world to experience it. Discovery Day brings together the technologies, companies and people defining what comes next, and our partnership with the Pittsburgh Technology Council makes this year's event an even stronger reflection of the scale, relevance and momentum of this innovation ecosystem," said Jenn Apicella, executive director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network.

Robotics & AI Discovery Day has become one of the nation's premier robotics and AI events, bringing together nearly 10,000 attendees, 250+ exhibitors, investors, researchers, manufacturers, startups, government leaders, and future talent. The event features live technology demonstrations, industry workshops, expert panel discussions, keynote presentations, a Career Center connecting employers with top talent, and opportunities to engage directly with the companies shaping the next generation of intelligent machines.

The partnership between PRN and PTC brings together two of the region's leading technology organizations to further elevate Pittsburgh's role as a destination for innovation, commercialization, and investment.

"Pittsburgh has extraordinary capabilities in robotics, AI, autonomy and advanced manufacturing that are increasingly important to our national defense and industrial competitiveness. This partnership with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network gives us an opportunity to bring those capabilities together and demonstrate the important role this region can play in strengthening America's technology and defense leadership." said Audrey Russo, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council.

With support from Visit Pittsburgh, Robotics & AI Discovery Day also showcases the region itself. As visitors travel from across the country and around the world, the event highlights the companies, research institutions, workforce, and entrepreneurial ecosystem that have made Pittsburgh one of the world's leading robotics and AI hubs.

Free tickets, more information, exhibitor opportunities and event details, for Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026 on September 16th are available at bit.ly/RADD2026

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH ROBOTICS NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Robotics Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving the growth and commercialization of Pittsburgh's world-leading robotics ecosystem. With over 320+ robotics, deep tech & AI companies in the regional cluster, the Pittsburgh Robotics Network connects businesses, research institutions, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate the transition of breakthrough robotics technology from the lab to the marketplace.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL

The Pittsburgh Technology Council is the region's leading technology trade association, representing nearly 1,000 member organizations. Since 1983, PTC has helped technology companies grow through business development, talent, visibility, and government relations, strengthening southwestern Pennsylvania's innovation economy.

Press kit found here.

SOURCE Pittsburgh Robotics Network