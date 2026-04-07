Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026 Spotlights Pittsburgh at the Center of a $10B+ Innovation Ecosystem

Global leaders, startups, and researchers converge to showcase deployable robotics, AI, and Physical AI systems transforming real-world industries

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh, long recognized as the Robotics Capital of the World and the birthplace of artificial intelligence, will once again take center stage as Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026 returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on September 16th, 2026.

Experience where innovation meets execution at Robotics and AI Discovery Day. Held on September 16th at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, this high-impact event convenes leaders, technologies, and ideas driving the future of deep tech. Explore live demonstrations from 250+ exhibitors and connect with those shaping global markets. 🤖 Exhibit at Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026: https://buff.ly/ukgU8uv 🗓️ Sept 16th 🎟️ Tickets: bit.ly/RADD2026 Robotics & AI Discovery Day is back! Experience the future at the heart of the Robotics and AI Capital of the World! 🤖✨ Witness the power of our world-class ecosystem through live demonstrations from 250+ exhibitors showcasing technologies that transform how we live and work. Explore five massive Discovery Zones covering humanoid robots, self-driving vehicles, career pathways, and advanced manufacturing.

Expected to draw up to 10,000 attendees and over 250 exhibitors, Robotics & AI Discovery Day is one of the largest and most influential gatherings of robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology in the United States. The event brings together the companies, researchers, investors, policymakers, and workforce shaping how these technologies are deployed across multiple industries worldwide.

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, Robotics & AI Discovery Day offers a rare, concentrated view into a global ecosystem where breakthrough research is rapidly translating into real-world applications. From autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing to AI-driven software and intelligent infrastructure, the event highlights the rise of Physical AI, where intelligent systems interact with and transform the physical world across sectors including healthcare, logistics, energy, defense, mobility and more.

The scale of the event reflects the strength of the region behind it. Pittsburgh's robotics and AI ecosystem includes more than 120 robotics companies and 120 AI companies, alongside over 55 academic labs and support organizations. In the past seven years alone, 122 active deep tech companies in the region have collectively raised more than $10 billion in funding, underscoring Pittsburgh's role as both an innovation powerhouse and a commercialization engine.

As the pace of technological change accelerates, regional leaders emphasize the importance of connecting innovation to workforce readiness. Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato noted, "As robotics and AI continue to reshape industries, we should prepare the workforce for what comes next. Robotics and AI Discovery Day brings together the companies driving this growth and helps connect people to the skills and careers that will define the future of our economy."

Unlike traditional conferences, Robotics & AI Discovery Day is designed to be immersive, interactive, and accessible. Attendees engage directly with live demonstrations, deployed technologies, and the teams building them, creating a dynamic environment where innovation is not just discussed, but experienced firsthand.

That connection between innovation and opportunity is central to Pittsburgh's strategy. As City of Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor emphasized, "Pittsburgh is a leader in building the future of robotics and AI, which can provide growth and opportunity for our residents. The Pittsburgh Robotics Network's Day of Discovery is an important event that helps to connect the companies leading this work with the talent and workforce to sustain it."

Framing the event's global significance, Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, added, "Robotics and AI Discovery Day is where the world comes to see how Pittsburgh turns breakthrough research into real-world impact. We don't just invent the future here, we build it, test it, and bring it to market. This is innovation in action, with technologies already being deployed and scaled across industry on full display."

The event is also a key anchor within a broader, citywide 'tech-week' celebration, aligning major institutions, companies, and organizations across Pittsburgh to present a unified and compelling picture of the region's innovation economy to national and international audiences.

That ecosystem strength is what continues to differentiate Pittsburgh on the global stage. Meredith Meyer Grelli, Managing Director & Interim Executive Director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, reinforced this point: "Robotics and AI Discovery Day captures the strength of an ecosystem anchored by Carnegie Mellon and built for impact. The companies here are not just advancing technology, they are bringing it to market and shaping industries worldwide."

As global demand for automation, intelligence, and advanced systems accelerates, Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026 continues to position Pittsburgh as a central hub where those technologies are developed, tested, and deployed.

Registration for Robotics & AI Discovery Day 2026 is now open.

More information, including exhibitor opportunities and event details, can be found at bit.ly/RADD2026

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH ROBOTICS NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Robotics Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving the growth and commercialization of Pittsburgh's world-leading robotics ecosystem. With over 320+ robotics, deep tech & AI companies in the regional cluster, the Pittsburgh Robotics Network connects businesses, research institutions, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate the transition of breakthrough robotics technology from the lab to the marketplace.

SOURCE Pittsburgh Robotics Network