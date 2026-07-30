Robots & Pencils Appoints Jansen Meyers Senior Vice President of Operations

New executive hire deepens the operational bench behind Robots & Pencils' AI outcomes as the company scales its next stage of high-velocity growth.

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner known for high-velocity delivery and measurable business outcomes, today announced Jansen Meyers as Senior Vice President of Operations. Meyers joins the executive leadership team to scale delivery capacity, sharpen operational execution, and lay the operational foundation for the company's next phase of growth.

Jansen Meyers, SVP Operations, Robots & Pencils

Meyers brings more than 25 years working with organizations to drive scalability. Most recently, he spent 16 years at Centric Consulting as a partner concentrated on operations, technology and transformation leadership, where he helped enterprise clients and Centric modernize operations and execute company-wide transformations.

"We are focused on client outcomes and accelerating everything we do for our clients. Scaling our operations requires the same emphasis," said Nathan Carmon, Chief Operating Officer of Robots & Pencils. "Jansen simplifies the complex and designs systems that let exceptional people maintain their focus on outcomes and acceleration, not internal work and systems."

In his new role, Meyers will oversee internal operations, expand delivery capacity, and engineer the operational backbone behind every Robots & Pencils engagement, the systems that let Velocity Pods take generative and agentic AI live in weeks, not quarters. His leadership will help the company scale with the same agility, craft, and client focus that have defined the company since it was founded in 2009.

"Complexity is easy; efficiency is deliberate. My focus is eliminating drag, so the business moves as fast as its ideas," said Meyers. "The people here already move like they have done this before. My job is to make sure the processes and systems never get in their way."

Meyers joins Robots & Pencils as more organizations turn to the company to move generative and agentic AI from pilot to live. His appointment reflects continued investment in the leadership and operational depth behind Robots & Pencils' AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Pattern Partner status, and its record of measurable business outcomes across 175+ clients worldwide.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Pattern Partner, with delivery centers in the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Robots & Pencils