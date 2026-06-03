Robots & Pencils Hits Three AWS Summits in June with One Message: It's Time to Launch and Scale AI

The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner will meet with enterprise and public sector teams across Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS releases generative and agentic AI services faster than most enterprises can deploy them, and that gap is widening every quarter they wait. Robots & Pencils is closing that gap. In June, the Applied AI Engineering Partner will be on the ground at three AWS Summit events, ready to sit down with enterprise and public sector leaders who are done with pilots and ready to take generative and agentic AI live.

Robots & Pencils brings a singular message to three AWS Summits: It's time to launch and scale AI.

"AWS has built the full-stack agentic AI infrastructure. The technology is ready. What we do is put it to work fast," said Adrian Bird, VP of AWS Partnership at Robots & Pencils. "We work with your teams to build the business architecture that takes enterprise AI live before the next board meeting."

Schedule time with the Robots & Pencils team:

The AWS Summit series is where enterprise technology leaders gather to see what is possible on AWS. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and one of 11 inaugural AWS Pattern Partners selected from the global AWS Partner Network, Robots & Pencils is the nimble, high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Every engagement starts with the outcome the client needs and earns it with evidence. Velocity Pods, Robots & Pencils' atomic delivery units, are small teams of senior practitioners that take AI solutions from concept to live on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore in weeks, versus the 6 to 12 months typical of a traditional systems integrator.

"Enterprises don't need another aircraft carrier full of consultants in the AI era," said Jeff Kirk, EVP of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils. "They need a speedboat, a forward deployed team small enough to be surgical, senior enough to build for scale with, and fast enough to prove ROI before the next budget cycle."

What Robots & Pencils Builds on AWS

Agentic AI with AWS is the core of the work. AI agents built on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore that work alongside human teams live, not in a sandbox.

Cloud Modernization gets organizations off aging infrastructure and onto a serverless, AWS-native foundation built to scale, not just to run.

Cloud and AI App Development is where engineers and creatives build in the same room, producing cloud-native applications with generative AI in the architecture from day one.

For enterprise and public sector teams attending any of the three summits, the Robots & Pencils team is ready to talk.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that builds AI systems designed for enterprise velocity and measurable business impact. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Pattern Partner, with delivery centers in the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, the company combines world-class UX with elite engineering talent for rapid, enterprise-grade delivery. Founded in 2009, Robots & Pencils has earned the trust of leaders in Consumer Products and Retail, Education, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, gaining a reputation as a high-velocity alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit robotsandpencils.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Scott Young

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SOURCE Robots & Pencils