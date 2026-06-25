Roc Nation Announces JAŸ-Z 30 Celebrations Honoring 30 Years of Reasonable Doubt and the Legacy of JAŸ-Z

Citywide New York Activations Include Immersive Pop-Ups, Special Edition Library Cards, Custom Subway Maps, Commemorative Merchandise, Exclusive Assouline x The Book of HOV Partnership, Fireworks and More Starting June 25

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NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation unveiled a variety of activations throughout New York City honoring the 30th anniversary of the release of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark debut album that introduced the world to Shawn "JAŸ-Z" Carter and set the tone for his enduring musical impact. Special activations begin June 25, leading up to JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium anniversary concerts July 10 - 12, his Paris show at Stade on September 10, a Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium on October 23.

Organized around the original release dates of each release in JAŸ-Z's catalog, JAŸ-Z30 commemorates three decades of music, storytelling, entrepreneurship, and cultural influence. Fans will experience immersive activations, exclusive merchandise releases, and commemorative moments celebrating JAŸ-Z's body of work as a living cultural archive.

A new microsite Jayz30.com is serving as a comprehensive archive of news, media, updates, and rare footage, documents this program honoring his influential body of work. Fans can also celebrate 30 years of JAŸ-Z's cultural and musical influence with the JAŸ-Z 30 Map. This immersive experience takes users through New York City, tracing the key locations and milestones that defined his rise and cemented his legacy. Download the full JAŸ-Z 30 Google Maps List here.

The celebration begins June 25 with a citywide tribute to the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, featuring custom JAŸ-Z30 subway maps, commemorative library cards, and immersive Manhattan and Brooklyn pop-ups and ends with an explosive fireworks display over the water.

The centerpiece of the Manhattan celebration is an immersive takeover of the decommissioned Bowery Station on Manhattan's Lower East Side, transforming the historic underground space into a living archive of JAŸ-Z's early career and the world surrounding Reasonable Doubt in 1996. Fans can guarantee their entry by visiting Jayz30.com .

Open June 25–26 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and welcoming fans of all ages, the experience invites guests to descend into the station's mezzanine and travel back to the year JAŸ-Z released his debut album. Across five decommissioned train cars, guests will explore immersive installations chronicling JAŸ-Z's rise throughout the mid-to-late 1990s through music, visuals and archival footage.

Highlights include:

An immersive listening experience transforming train cars into a recording studio environment where Reasonable Doubt plays throughout the experience

plays throughout the experience Screenings of iconic music videos including "Dead Presidents," "Ain't No…," "Feelin' It," and more

Memorabilia from JAŸ-Z's early career

Archival performance footage from the 1990s

Original promotional materials from the release of Reasonable Doubt displayed throughout the station

displayed throughout the station Custom JAŸ-Z30 subway map handouts highlighting iconic locations, milestones, and moments connected to JAŸ-Z's music catalog, serving as a guide through the artist's history and the city that helped shape it

A curated retail experience featuring apparel, music, accessories, books, collectibles, and exclusive JAŸ-Z30 merchandise

Complimentary food from Lucali's Pizza and Cloudy Donut Co. on opening day

In Brooklyn, in partnership with Apple Music, JAŸ-Z 30 transforms a historic space in the heart of DUMBO, into an immersive retail and cultural experience celebrating the legacy of Reasonable Doubt and the neighborhoods that shaped JAŸ-Z's story.

Located at Smack Mellon at 92 Plymouth Street, the activation takes place inside a former boiler house whose exterior was featured in the iconic 1996 music video for "Dead Presidents." Today, the building serves as the home of a nonprofit arts organization, creating a unique intersection of New York history, culture, and creative expression.

Open June 25 through July 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and welcoming fans of all ages, the Brooklyn experience will feature:

A curated retail destination offering apparel, accessories, music, collectibles, and exclusive JAŸ-Z30 merchandise spanning JAŸ-Z's career

Large-scale installations recreating two iconic late-1990s photographs of JAŸ-Z taken at Marcy Houses

A rotating lineup of DJs providing the soundtrack throughout the experience, creating a gathering space for fans to connect through JAŸ-Z's music

Exclusive vinyl, cassette, and CD offerings celebrating Reasonable Doubt and key catalog releases

and key catalog releases Complimentary food from Lucali's Pizza and Cloudy Donut Co. on opening day

Additional citywide activations will expand the celebration across New York. Spotify will commemorate JAŸ-Z 30 with custom wraps of New York City's J and Z subway lines, transforming transit into a literal moving tribute to JAŸ-Z's legacy.

Assouline is celebrating JAŸ-Z 30 with The Assouline x Book of HOV Experience: an unforgettable night in New York, including two tickets to JAŸ-Z's show at Yankee Stadium, a one-night stay at The Fifth Avenue Hotel, and a signed copy of The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z (Classic). Visit Assouline.com for more details and entry rules. The Book Of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z is a 432-page coffee table book released by Assouline and Roc Nation.

Event Information Below:

Manhattan Pop-Up

Bowery Station (10 Kenmare New York, NY 10012)

June 25–26, 2026

11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Pop-Up

Smack Mellon (92 Plymouth Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201)

June 25–July 5, 2026

11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Public Library Library Cards

Available beginning June 25, 2026

Central Library & Marcy Branch

About JAŸ-Z30

JAŸ-Z30 is a year-long celebration marking thirty years since the release of Reasonable Doubt. Organized around the original release date of each music release, the initiative honors JAŸ-Z's body of work as a living cultural archive through immersive experiences, exclusive products, community activations, and special events throughout 2026 and beyond.

For updates and additional information, visit Jayz30.com.

SOURCE Roc Nation