TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM - SEPTEMBER 4



"When JAŸ-Z is active, hip-hop breathes differently." - Andscape

NEWLY ANNOUNCED LONDON SHOW JOINS PARIS AND LOS ANGELES DATES IN A CELEBRATION OF 30 YEARS OF MUSIC, CULTURE, AND LEGACY

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 10 at LiveNation.co.uk

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of his upcoming sold-out run at Yankee Stadium this week, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced a London stadium date, expanding the series of performances taking place this year.

Set for Friday, September 4, 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the show marks JAŸ-Z's only UK stop of the year and continues the celebration of an unparalleled 30-year career that has shaped music and culture around the world.

LONDON IS CALLING! JAŸ-Z ADDS LONDON STADIUM DATE TO RUN OF 2026 PERFORMANCES

The London date joins previously announced performances in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23. Together, these select shows honor JAŸ-Z's legacy through music from across his iconic catalog that has influenced generations.

Tickets for the London date will be available starting Thursday, 9th July at 10am local time via presales, including early access to tickets for O2 and Virgin Media customers, on Priority. The general on-sale will begin Friday, 10th July at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk. Access to Preferred Tickets is also available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 10th July at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more. Remaining tickets for Paris and Los Angeles are available now at livenation.com.

SHOW DATES

LONDON - JUST ADDED

Friday, September 4, 2026 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PARIS

Thursday, September 10, 2026 – Stade de France

LOS ANGELES

Friday, October 23, 2026 – SoFi Stadium

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004453/Roc_Nation_Jay_Z30.jpg