Roc Nation Unveils Activations & Experiences Across New York City Celebrating JAŸ-Z 30

Citywide Activations To Begin June 22, Leading to the 30th Anniversary of JAŸ-Z's Debut Album, Reasonable Doubt

Moments Include Immersive Pop-Ups, Brooklyn Public Library Special Edition Library Cards, and More

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation unveiled the first of a series of immersive New York City partnerships, activations and experiences honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark debut album that introduced the world to JAŸ-Z and launched the career of one of music's most influential artists.

From a nationwide radio broadcast to immersive experiences and a limited-edition commemorative library card, the JAŸ–Z 30 celebration spans partners, mediums, and boroughs — honoring JAŸ-Z's debut album and career.

JAŸ‑Z 30 Limited Edition Library Card

Immersive JAŸ-Z 30 pop-ups open June 25 at 11 AM ET in lower Manhattan and the Dumbo area of Brooklyn, offering limited edition bespoke JAŸ-Z 30 items.

Go to www.jayz30.com to reserve your space and guarantee entry.

iHeartRadio will commemorate the 30th anniversary with a powerful on-air retrospective nationwide. The campaign launches at midnight on June 22 with the nationwide broadcast of JAŸ–Z's historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech.

The campaign continues to June 25th, when iHeart partners with Roc Nation on a very special surprise for the city and culminates at midnight, when iHeartRadio broadcasts Reasonable Doubt in its entirety.

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) and Roc Nation have partnered to release the JAŸ–Z 30 Limited Edition Library Card, a commemorative card honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt.

Beginning June 25th, the card will be available at all BPL locations systemwide on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

At Marcy Library, visitors can browse and borrow titles from JAŸ–Z's curated Booklist on a dedicated display shelf featuring volumes donated by Roc Nation.

Additional experiences across the city will feature immersive pop-ups, exclusive merchandise, music, and food, with more details to be announced.

JAŸ-Z 30 is a year-long celebration marking thirty years since the release of JAŸ-Z's classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The initiative honors JAŸ-Z's body of work as a living cultural archive through concerts, immersive experiences, exclusive products, and special events throughout 2026 and beyond.

SOURCE Roc Nation