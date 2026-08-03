ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR OPENS NEW ENGLAND FLAGSHIP AT BURLINGTON MALL

Beloved South Florida-Born Mexican Eatery Concept Brings Bold Flavors and Vibrant Hospitality to Massachusetts for the First Time

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, known for its authentic Mexican cuisine and warm hospitality, has officially opened its first Massachusetts flagship location at Burlington Mall. Marking the brand's 12th location nationwide, the debut represents a major milestone for founder Rocco Mangel, one that goes beyond expansion and reflects a full-circle moment rooted in his long-standing love for the Boston area.

Roccos Taco's & Tequila Bar Boston

For Mangel, the expansion is more than strategic; it's deeply personal. With family ties in nearby Watertown on his mother's side, Mangel spent several summers in the Boston area, forming a lasting connection to the region's culture and community. From time spent around Fenway Park, where his family operated a local garage, to stories of his grandfather, who helped shape the family's work ethic, Boston has long influenced Mangel's perspective and approach to hospitality.

"Massachusetts has always felt like home to me," said Mangel. "I spent my summers here with my family, and those memories have stayed with me throughout my life. Rocco's has always been about hard work, hospitality, and treating people like family, so opening our first restaurant here means more than I can put into words. It's incredibly special to finally bring something we've built over the last 19 years to a place that's been part of my story since I was a kid."

The Burlington location introduces the next evolution of the Rocco's brand, with a refreshed design featuring handcrafted furnishings and artisan pieces sourced from Mexico. Designed by Sousa Design Architects, the restaurant blends authentic craftsmanship with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that's designed for every occasion, from weekend brunch with friends to family dinners and celebrations.

The new restaurant has created approximately 85 local jobs, highlighting the brand's commitment to growing alongside the Burlington community.

Since opening the first Rocco's Tacos in 2007, Mangel has built the brand on the philosophy of treating every guest like family. Under the culinary direction of chef and partner Lisabet Summa, the Burlington location continues that tradition with seasonally refreshed menus, signature margaritas, tableside guacamole, and a vibrant energy that has defined the concept for nearly two decades.

Located at 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA 01803, the 5,343-square-foot restaurant features seating for 200 guests indoors, along with an all-season outdoor patio. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight, serving all day lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. For updates and more information, visit www.roccostacos.com and follow @Roccostacos on social media.

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Founded by Rocco Mangel in 2007, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar has grown from a single South Florida restaurant into a nationally recognized brand with 12 locations across Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and beyond. Built on the philosophy of treating every guest like family, Rocco's has become known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, handcrafted margaritas, lively atmosphere, and signature tableside guacamole. Nearly two decades later, the brand continues to expand while staying true to the hospitality and quality that have defined it since day one. For more information, visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along for updates at www.facebook.com/roccostacos, Instagram and Twitter @Roccostacos, and on TikTok @RoccosTacosandtequilabar.

For expansion inquiries, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar