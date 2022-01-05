Rochelle Salt Market Size to grow by USD 62.62 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing investments in the food and beverage industry as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Rochelle salt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the prominent vendors offering Rochelle salt are BeanTown Chemical, Danaher, Giovanni Randi, TNJ Chemical, Merck, Novarina, PAHI, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing. Many regional suppliers are present in the market, particularly in growing countries such as APAC, South America, and Africa. Rising industrialization in developing regions and increasing use of Rochelle salt in various applications such as food preparation, pharmaceuticals, and electroplating have led to the emergence of regional vendors.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BeanTown Chemical Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Giovanni Randi Spa

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novarina Srl

PAHI SL

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for Rochelle salt in APAC.

The Rochelle salt market in Europe is likely to be driven by the rising usage of Rochelle salt in applications such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, metal treatment, and electronics. In the region, Rochelle salt is used in the pharmaceutical industry to produce saline. It is used in the food industry for the preservation of meat. The UK, Germany, and other developed countries dominate the Rochelle salt market in Europe. Russia is witnessing a surge in the consumption of Rochelle salt due to its vast population and the rising demand by end-user industries.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, India, France, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Rochelle salt during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The Rochelle salt market share growth by the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. Potassium sodium tartrate or Rochelle salt is a vital component used by food and beverage. The global Rochelle salt market by the food and beverage industry is expected to register growth due to the increasing use of Rochelle salt as a stabilizer in meat products, cheese, and the production of pectin and jellies. It acts as an emulsifier, stabilizer, sequestrant, buffer, and antioxidant in cheese products. The increase in red meat slaughtering in the US is expected to drive the growth of the global Rochelle salt market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing investments in the food and beverage industry are notably driving the Rochelle salt market's growth. Rochelle salt, also known as potassium sodium tartrate, is a vital component used in the food and beverage industry. It is used for manufacturing pectin and gelatins. Manufacturers focus on increasing production speed and output, and competitive pricing is expected to be one of the key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Piezoelectric ceramics are gaining traction due to their high permittivity and piezoelectric property. The ease of fabricating materials into various sizes and shapes, including sheets of different sizes, bars, cylinders, and plates, is driving the demand for piezoelectric ceramics. Factors such as rising demand for piezoelectric devices in the aerospace and defense sector, increased use of piezoelectric devices in the automotive industry, a thriving construction industry, and R&D activities are expected to have a positive impact on the global Rochelle salt market during the forecasted period.

Rochelle Salt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries The US, Germany, India, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BeanTown Chemical Inc., Danaher Corp., Giovanni Randi Spa, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novarina Srl, PAHI SL, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló SL, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

