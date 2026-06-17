ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION ACQUIRES CLARITYCHEM, INC.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland"), a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that it has acquired ClarityChem Inc., Chemasters LLC and Chematrix LLC (collectively, "ClarityChem"), a provider of custom integrated commercial, institutional, and industrial water and process treatment solutions based in Depew, NY.

With over 30 years of expertise, ClarityChem delivers water treatment solutions for boilers, cooling systems, biocides, closed loop systems, wastewater treatment, and odor control. ClarityChem additionally provides consultative services across industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems with expertise across full scale system design, product sourcing, and program implementation.

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, commented, "We are happy to welcome ClarityChem to the Rochester Midland team. This acquisition accentuates our shared commitment to customer-first values and our ability to deliver cutting-edge water treatment solutions across our growing geographies."

Brian Seifert and David Janicki, owners of ClarityChem, commented, "We are excited to partner with Rochester Midland's preeminent water treatment platform. Their deep expertise, broad service capabilities and resources made them an exceptional choice as we contemplated our options."

White added, "We continue to seek additional partnership opportunities with like-minded businesses to enhance our world-class water treatment platform with differentiated and value-added capabilities for our customers."

ABOUT ROCHESTER MIDLAND

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals. With numerous facilities across North America and Europe, Rochester Midland provides unparalleled solutions and service to its blue-chip customer base. For more information on Rochester Midland, visit us online at www.rochestermidland.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Rochester Midland Corporation