ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION ACQUIRES SOLID BLEND TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland"), a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that it has acquired Solid Blend Technologies, Inc. ("Solid Blend"), a water management and environmental solutions provider based in Dayton, OH.

Founded in 1999, Solid Blend utilizes innovative solid chemistry solutions to treat scale, corrosion and microbiological concerns in cooling towers, boilers and closed loop systems. Solid Blend provides its mission-critical water safety services to healthcare facilities, federal government agencies and assisted living communities, ensuring regulatory compliance through customized water management programs.

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, commented, "We are elated to welcome Solid Blend to the Rochester Midland team. This acquisition is a perfect fit for our U.S. water business, as it grows our presence in the Midwest, expands our use of differentiated solid chemistry solutions and adds additional water safety expertise within healthcare."

Lois and Ken Elrich, Co-Founders of Solid Blend, commented, "We are excited to join Rochester Midland's preeminent water treatment platform. Their extensive capabilities and resources will allow us to service our customers to an even higher degree."

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, added, "We continue to seek additional partnership opportunities with like-minded businesses to enhance our world-class water treatment platform with differentiated and value-added capabilities for our customers."

ABOUT ROCHESTER MIDLAND

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals. With numerous facilities across North America and Europe, Rochester Midland provides unparalleled solutions and service to its blue-chip customer base. For more information on Rochester Midland, visit us online at www.rochestermidland.com.

