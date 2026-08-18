Rocket One Launches Swarm Stage AI Drone-Swarm Threat Emulation Platform for U.S. Military Counter-UAS

Commercially Proven Swarm Technology Capable of Coordinating Thousands of Aircraft Now Available to U.S. Defense Organizations for Drone-Swarm Training, Testing and Evaluation

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO) ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on next-generation defense, space and advanced computing technologies, today announced the launch of Swarm Stage AI, a large-scale drone-swarm threat-emulation platform being made available to U.S. military and defense organizations for counter-unmanned aircraft system ("C-UAS") training, testing and evaluation.

Swarm Stage AI is built upon commercially proven swarm-coordination technology that has been used to coordinate thousands of synchronized aircraft. Rocket One is adapting this technology to create realistic, repeatable, and scalable adversarial drone-swarm scenarios designed to help defense organizations train personnel and evaluate technologies against the growing threat posed by coordinated unmanned aircraft.

"Mass drone attacks are rapidly changing the modern battlefield and creating an entirely new challenge for military defense systems," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "A system designed to detect or defeat a single drone must increasingly be prepared to confront coordinated groups of drones arriving simultaneously. Swarm Stage AI is designed to help create the realistic training and testing environment required to address that challenge."

"We are making Swarm Stage AI available to the U.S. military and broader defense community for capabilities briefings, demonstrations, testing and evaluation," Knie continued. "Our objective is to help provide the adversarial swarm environments needed to develop, test and validate the next generation of American counter-drone technologies."

From Commercial Swarm Scale to Defense Threat Emulation

The underlying Swarm Stage technology was developed to coordinate large numbers of aircraft simultaneously and includes a library of more than 2,500 field-tested formations and flight assets.

Swarm Stage AI is adapting coordination architecture for defense applications, including the creation and execution of multi-drone threat scenarios that could be used to evaluate C-UAS technologies and train personnel against increasingly complex aerial threats.

The platform's capabilities include:

Large-Scale Swarm Coordination — Technology derived from a platform with experience coordinating thousands of synchronized aircraft.

AI Threat Builder — Designed to translate defined threat scenarios into coordinated multi-drone behaviors.

3D Mission Preview — Enables swarm scenarios to be visualized and reviewed before flight.

Custom Threat Scenarios — Enables new swarm configurations and flight scenarios to be developed for specific training and testing requirements.

C-UAS Training and Evaluation — Designed to provide representative drone-swarm scenarios against which detection, tracking and counter-UAS technologies can be evaluated.

U.S. Based Development — Swarm Stage AI is designed, developed, and operated in the United States.

Mass-Drone Threat

The proliferation of inexpensive unmanned aircraft and increasingly coordinated drone operations is creating new challenges for military forces and critical infrastructure.

Rocket One believes that developing effective counter-UAS capabilities requires not only improved detection and defensive technologies, but also realistic environments in which those systems can be repeatedly tested against coordinated multi-drone scenarios.

Rather than developing another counter-drone weapon, Swarm Stage AI is designed to provide the adversarial swarm environment against which counter-drone systems can train and be evaluated.

Potential applications include evaluating radar and sensor systems, drone detection and tracking technologies, command-and-control systems, counter-UAS technologies and operational responses to coordinated drone incursions.

"If America is going to build the world's most capable counter-drone systems, those systems need realistic threats to train against," Knie said. "We believe our experience coordinating large numbers of aircraft provides Rocket One with an opportunity to develop an important capability within the U.S. counter-UAS ecosystem."

Available to U.S. Military and Defense Organizations

Rocket One is making Swarm Stage AI available for capabilities briefings, demonstrations, evaluations and potential collaborations with U.S. military organizations, government agencies, defense contractors, counter-UAS developers and authorized test and training facilities.

The Company intends to pursue opportunities to demonstrate Swarm Stage AI alongside existing and emerging counter-UAS technologies and to work with defense organizations to develop increasingly sophisticated drone-swarm training scenarios.

Government and defense organizations interested in evaluating the platform can request a capabilities briefing through SwarmStage.ai.

The availability of Swarm Stage AI does not represent a contract, procurement commitment, endorsement, certification or selection by the U.S. Department of Defense, any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces or any other government agency.

About Swarm Stage AI

Swarm Stage AI, a Rocket One company, is developing large-scale drone-swarm threat-emulation technology for counter-UAS training, testing, and evaluation. Built upon commercially proven swarm-coordination technology used to synchronize thousands of aircraft, Swarm Stage AI is adapting large-scale swarm capabilities to help defense organizations prepare for emerging unmanned aerial threats.

For additional information, visit SwarmStage.ai.

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

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Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.