Rocket One Launches Swarm Stage AI™ to Counter Autonomous Drone Swarms

Defense platform, built on proven swarm-coordination technology, targets counter-drone training, critical infrastructure protection, and space security

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO) ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a developer of AI computing, autonomous systems, and infrastructure for the defense and space sectors, today launched Swarm Stage AI™, an autonomous swarm simulation and defense platform that helps military, government, and security organizations prepare for the growing threat of coordinated drone swarms.

Swarm Stage AI is built on swarm-coordination assets and intellectual property that Rocket One acquired from SkyStage, a commercial drone-swarm company whose software has flown thousands of aircraft in synchronized operations. Rocket One is adapting that IP for defense use, including counter-drone training, swarm threat emulation, critical infrastructure protection, and future space-security missions.

The launch marks Rocket One's entry into autonomous defense systems and a significant addition to its portfolio of AI, defense, and space technologies.

"The nature of warfare is changing," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "Autonomous systems are getting cheaper, smarter, and more coordinated, and drone swarms have become one of the most disruptive forces on the modern battlefield. Swarm Stage AI lets us simulate, coordinate, and ultimately help defend against these threats, while opening new opportunities across defense, critical infrastructure, and space."

Preparing for the age of autonomous swarms

Recent conflicts have shown that large numbers of low-cost autonomous aircraft can overwhelm traditional defenses through coordinated attacks, electronic warfare, and saturation tactics.

Swarm Stage AI generates flyable autonomous behaviors so operators can train against realistic threats before deployment, including:

Saturation attacks on military installations and critical infrastructure





Coordinated multi-vector drone incursions





Adaptive autonomous maneuvering





Electronic warfare environments





Counter-swarm detection and engagement exercises





AI-enabled adversarial swarm scenarios

The platform is designed to cut the cost and complexity of large-scale training while giving defense organizations realistic environments to test readiness and response.

Expanding Rocket One's defense and space platform

Swarm Stage AI extends Rocket One's strategy of building technology where AI, autonomous systems, defense, and the space economy meet. The Company recently secured exclusive rights to nanomagnetic and spintronic computing technologies for energy-efficient AI acceleration and radiation-tolerant operation — capabilities Rocket One expects future defense and space systems to require alongside autonomous operation.

Looking ahead, Rocket One plans to explore swarm coordination beyond terrestrial defense, including distributed orbital systems, autonomous space operations, space-domain awareness, and next-generation space-security architectures.

Three strategic growth pillars

Rocket One's technology strategy now centers on three areas it views as critical to the future of defense, AI, and the space economy:

Nanomagnetic AI computing





Radiation-tolerant space computing





Autonomous swarm defense systems

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.