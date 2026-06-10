Rockpoint Acquires 97-Unit Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

The Westwood Property will be Repositioned into a High-Quality Multifamily Community

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Wilshire Margot, a 97-unit multifamily property located at 10599 Wilshire Boulevard in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The property is a mid-rise, type-I apartment building built in 2007. Located in the heart of Westwood along the Wilshire corridor, the property benefits from proximity to major employment hubs including Century City and Beverly Hills, as well as to UCLA, one of the nation's top public universities.

"West Los Angeles remains one of the most supply-constrained multifamily markets in the country, supported by strong demographics, proximity to employment centers, and a deep base of affluent renters," said Aric Shalev, a Managing Member and Co-CEO at Rockpoint. "This investment represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a well-located property at an attractive basis and unlock value through a thoughtful repositioning strategy."

Along with its prime location in the heart of Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood, the property currently offers amenities such as underground parking, bike lockers, a rooftop deck, gym, sauna, and media lounge.

Rockpoint, along with its predecessor firm, has a longstanding history of investing in the residential sector and has closed on or committed to 144 residential investments since 1995, comprising more than 99,000 multifamily units. The firm continues to strategically target opportunities in high-barrier-to-entry markets with strong demand drivers and where it can create value through active asset management and repositioning strategies.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 517 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $83 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

Contacts

Rockpoint

Erik Carlson / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.