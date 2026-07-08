Rockpoint and Urby Form Joint Venture to Develop 69-Story Waterfront Apartment Tower in Jersey City

Joint venture to deliver 748 new apartments on the Jersey City Waterfront with direct access to Manhattan

BOSTON and HOBOKEN, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, and Urby, a hospitality-driven multifamily developer, today announced the formation of a joint venture to acquire land and develop a multifamily residential tower on the Jersey City Waterfront. Urby will co-manage construction and development, and also oversee property management and leasing alongside Rockhill, Rockpoint's property services affiliate.

The 69-story building, which will be called 201 Hudson – by Urby, will comprise 748 market-rate studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The project will also include approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space and 102 surface parking spaces. 201 Hudson – by Urby is the second phase of a three-tower multifamily development master plan.

The building is located in the highly desirable Jersey City Waterfront submarket, offering a lively neighborhood atmosphere and exceptional connectivity within the Tri-State area. The Grove Street and Exchange Place PATH stations and the Harborside Ferry terminal are a short walk away, putting Manhattan at a 10-minute commute from the front door. Residents will also have convenient access to the Harborside Light Rail, which stops right outside the building, as well as I-78 and the Holland Tunnel.

"The Jersey City Waterfront continues to distinguish itself as one of the most compelling multifamily submarkets in the New York metro area, driven by strong demographic tailwinds, significant public and private investment, and exceptional transportation access to Manhattan," said Dan Domb, a Managing Member and COO at Rockpoint. "We are excited to partner with David Barry and his team who we believe are some of the most talented and creative developers in the business."

Residents will have access to a robust suite of lifestyle-oriented amenities, including a resort-style pool with views of the Manhattan skyline, parlor and garden rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog run, children's play area, roof deck, and Class A finishes throughout. Many of the units will have stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River.

"201 Hudson – by Urby continues our vision of creating engaging, design-driven residential communities on the Jersey City Waterfront," said David Barry, Founder and CEO of Urby. "We are pleased to have Rockpoint join the project as we deliver the next chapter of this three-tower development and continue to contribute to the ongoing growth of Jersey City."

Rockpoint has a longstanding history of investing in the residential sector and has closed on or committed to 146 residential investments since 1995, inclusive of investments made at its predecessor, comprising approximately 100,000 multifamily units. In addition to 201 Hudson – by Urby, the firm's Jersey City investments also include The Morgan Provost Square, a Class A Jersey City Waterfront community; The Declan, a ground-up luxury development in the Port Imperial submarket; and Embankment House, a stabilized Class A community in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Jersey City.

Newmark's Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Adam Spies, Executive Vice Chairman Adam Doneger and Managing Director Michael Collins advised both Urby and Rockpoint on the transaction.

The project team includes New York-based architects HLW; Concrete Amsterdam, the Dutch studio behind citizenM and other globally recognized hospitality concepts; interior designer Shawn Hausman, known for award-winning hospitality and lifestyle developments; and landscape architect Bas Smets, whose practice is responsible for the reimagined grounds of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as well as LUMA Arles and the Mandrake Hotel in London.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 517 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $83 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

About Urby

Founded by David Barry with the intention to pioneer the future of multifamily living, Urby creates built environments with vitality, soul, and a distinct point of view. With experience developing numerous residential and hotel properties, such as the Standard East Village, Chiltern Firehouse in London, and W Hotel in Hoboken, David has made Urby into one of the fastest growing real estate platforms in the country. Since opening in 2016, Urby operates properties in New York City, Journal Square, Harrison, Newark, Stamford, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Future Urby developments are underway in Hoboken, and Jersey City. Learn more at www.urby.com and on Instagram @urby.

About Rockhill

Rockhill Management, L.L.C. ("Rockhill"), an affiliate of Rockpoint, is a dedicated property services management company that serves commercial and residential properties in select markets throughout the United States. Rockhill employs a responsive, tailored approach to property and relationship management in order to deliver customized service, premium amenities, and intentional communities across Rockpoint's portfolio. Since inception, Rockhill has provided property management, project management, and other services to properties representing approximately 62 million square feet.

Contacts

For Rockpoint:

Erik Carlson / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

[email protected]

For Urby:

George Cahn

President, Cahn PR

(201) 876-3100 (office)

(201) 988-2408 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.