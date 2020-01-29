Rockstar Capital Excited to Announce Their First Two Day Apartment Investor Networking and Educational Event with Guest Speaker Tarek El Moussa

The event features Robert Martinez, CEO of Rockstar Capital, as the alongside Tarek El Moussa, star of cable's Flip or Flop, as a guest speaker. Attendees will be given the opportunity to tour some of Rockstar's top rated apartment communities, hear Rockstar Capital's biggest announcements for 2020 and beyond, meet the team behind Rockstar Capital that aids in cultivating investments day-in and day-out, mix and mingle with other investors in the real estate game, and meet the man who has built Rockstar Capital from nothing to 3,762 units in eight years.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rockstar-tour-tickets-88172721985?aff=affiliate1. The Rockstar Tour's splash page can be found at http://therockstartour.com/ where more information can be found.

About Rockstar Capital

Rockstar Capital is an investment and multi-family property management firm, who specializes in the acquisition and management of value-add opportunities across Texas. Currently, the portfolio consists of 3,762 units across 21 communities. The CEO and founder, Robert Martinez directs the investment strategy, sources the investment capital, and secures the appropriate financing.

Since 2011, Rockstar Capital Management has become one of the most decorated property management companies in Texas with 17 City, State, and National Apartment Associations awards. Other industry achievements include Top-Rated status by ApartmentRatings.com for the entire Rockstar portfolio from 2015-2018 and the distinction of having the #3 Rated multifamily community in Texas and #38 nationally for online reputation by J Turner Research. In all, four Rockstar Capital communities ranked in the Top 1% nationally (out of 101,000 communities) for online resident satisfaction.

