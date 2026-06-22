Rockwell Automation Launches FactoryTalk Orchestration Software at Automate

New solution coordinates end-to-end material flow and production processes to improve throughput and operational responsiveness across the factory floor

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of FactoryTalk® Orchestration™ software, a new solution designed to coordinate material flow and production processes from end-to-end. Rockwell will showcase the solution live at the Automate trade show from June 22–25 in Chicago, Ill.

Rockwell Automation's new FactoryTalk Orchestration software coordinates end-to-end material flow and production processes to improve throughput and operational responsiveness across the factory floor

FactoryTalk Orchestration software is a key component of Rockwell's production logistics strategy, connecting automated equipment with enterprise and plant systems to coordinate operations using real-time production signals. Built on the FactoryTalk® Optix™ platform, the solution standardizes connectivity across the portfolio, including OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), with additional ecosystem integrations planned.

"As manufacturers continue investing in automation and robotics, the opportunity is shifting from deploying individual technologies to coordinating them across the operation," said Ara Surenian, Production Logistics Business Manager at Rockwell Automation. "FactoryTalk Orchestration software is designed to help manufacturers move from fragmented automation toward more connected, autonomous operations."

By connecting machines, material handling, and production processes into a unified operation, FactoryTalk Orchestration software helps manufacturers:

Improve throughput and reduce bottlenecks

Respond faster to disruptions and changing demand

Simplify operations through real-time orchestration

At Rockwell's Twinsburg, Ohio facility, FactoryTalk Orchestration software enabled autonomous operations across key production processes, improving drop-off zone space utilization by 70%, and reducing overall material handling space requirements by 50%. The solution is now expanding to additional Rockwell manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Rockwell will showcase FactoryTalk Orchestration software at Automate in booth S2267 through a live production logistics demonstration. Visitors can also see how Emulate3D digital twin software and OTTO AMRs work alongside the solution to enable more coordinated, end-to-end operations across the plant.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.