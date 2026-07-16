Rockwell Automation Selected by Aalo Atomics to Power Control Systems for Aalo-X Critical Test Reactor

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced Aalo Atomics, the company building fully modular nuclear plants to power modern AI data centers, has selected Rockwell as the control platform provider for its Aalo-X test reactor.

Aalo Atomics' Aalo-X test reactor, supported by Rockwell Automation's control platform technology. Photo credit: Aalo Atomics

The collaboration supports Aalo's participation in the U.S. Department of Energy Reactor Pilot Program, an initiative to accelerate the development, authorization and validation of advanced nuclear technologies. Aalo reached criticality on its pilot reactor two weeks ago, ahead of its July 4, 2026, deadline, marking a significant milestone for next-generation nuclear deployment in the United States.

Rockwell Automation provides integrated control and information solutions, including its ControlLogix® platform, to support reactor operations, system reliability and accelerated development timelines. The platform is designed to deliver safe, scalable control for a first-of-its-kind reactor system across the full lifecycle, from design to operation.

"This collaboration highlights the growing need for proven industrial control systems to enable new energy technologies at scale," said Brian Holte, VP, Global Industry Sales at Rockwell Automation. "By supporting Aalo's path to first criticality, we're demonstrating how flexible, resilient platforms can accelerate the commercialization of advanced reactor designs."

Aalo's Aalo-X test reactor serves as a testbed for rapid innovation in modular reactor technology, allowing real-world validation of system performance and operational readiness. Through the DOE pilot program, Aalo has demonstrated a streamlined pathway to advance next-generation nuclear capabilities in a live environment.

"Rockwell brings deep expertise in mission-critical control systems that are essential for achieving our accelerated program milestones," said Yasir Arafat, President & CTO, Aalo Atomics. "Having a trusted automation partner is key to executing safely and efficiently and will help us pave the way towards commercial power."

The project positions Rockwell as a key enabler of emerging nuclear technologies and reinforces its role in supporting energy transition efforts through advanced automation and digital solutions. The companies will continue to collaborate as the program advances, with the Aalo-X test reactor serving as a foundation for future commercial deployments.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

About Aalo Atomics

Aalo Atomics is developing next-generation small modular reactor technologies designed to enable safe, scalable and cost-effective nuclear energy. Through participation in the U.S. Department of Energy Reactor Pilot Program, Aalo advances rapid reactor development and testing to support the future of clean energy.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.