ROHM Introduces 650V IGBTs, Achieving Industry-leading Low-loss Characteristics

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed 4th-generation 650V IGBTs for automotive electric compressors and HV heaters, as well as inverters for industrial equipment. As automotive-grade 650V-class products, the new IGBTs achieve class-leading* low conduction loss with VCE(sat)=1.55V, while providing high short-circuit tolerance and complying with the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard.

*ROHM's August 25, 2026 study

Figures1: Product features https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608194399/_prw_PI1fl_XfM2m2kD.jpg

As electric vehicles shift to higher voltages, SiC is increasingly adopted in high-power applications such as traction inverters. Meanwhile, 650V IGBTs are widely used as switching devices in auxiliary systems with lower-power capacity, including electric compressors and HV heaters, and in industrial equipment such as motors and compressors, and demand is expected to continue expanding.

These applications require greater energy savings and smaller equipment designs, creating strong demand for power devices that offer higher reliability, smaller size, and higher efficiency. In particular, inverter and heater circuits require short-circuit tolerance sufficient to endure the time needed to detect and interrupt overcurrent.

To meet these demands, ROHM redesigned the device structure, process, and edge termination structure to develop 4th-generation IGBTs that combine low-loss characteristics with high short-circuit tolerance while addressing higher-voltage requirements. These products increase current density while reducing conduction and switching losses. Despite the trade-off between lower loss and short-circuit tolerance, the products achieve a short-circuit withstand time of 7 microseconds at Tj = 25C, helping improve application efficiency and reliability.

The lineup includes 12 products in the TO-247N package, the "RGAxxTS65HR" / RGAxxTS65EHR series, and 10 bare wafer products, the SG83xxWN series. ROHM is also developing 12 products in the TO-247-4L package, the RGAxxTR65HR / RGAxxTR65EHR series.

"RGAxxTS65HR": https://www.rohm.com/products/igbt/field-stop-trench-igbt?CollectorEmitterVoltage_num=650.0&PS_IgbtType=A:%20For%20inverter%20(tsc%207-10%C2%B5s)&PS_BuiltInDiode=-#epfProductSeries

"RGAxxTS65EHR": https://www.rohm.com/products/igbt/field-stop-trench-igbt?CollectorEmitterVoltage_num=650.0&PS_IgbtType=A:%20For%20inverter%20(tsc%207-10%C2%B5s)&PS_BuiltInDiode=FRD#epfProductSeries

"SG83xxWN": https://www.rohm.com/products/igbt/igbt-bare-die?CollectorEmitterVoltage_num=650.0&PS_IgbtType=A:%20For%20inverter%20(tsc%207-10%C2%B5s)#productFamily

Going forward, ROHM plans to further expand the lineup in the same packages and develop compact, surface-mount IGBTs in the TO-263L package and top-side cooling (TSC) packages. ROHM will continue expanding the lineup of high-performance IGBTs to support higher efficiency and miniaturization in automotive and industrial equipment.

Figures: TO-247-N package discrete products lineup https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608194399/_prw_PI2fl_34OH2Okk.jpg

Figures: TO-247-4L package discrete products lineup https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608194399/_prw_PI6fl_76Ha3uxp.jpg

Figures: Bare wafer products lineup https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608194399/_prw_PI4fl_12gp0324.jpg

About EcoIGBT (TM) brand and support information: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202608194399-O1-T04yoz6p.pdf

Release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-08-25_news_igbt&defaultGroupId=false

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202608194399-O2-07aO23A1.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202608194399/_prw_PI5fl_7ltyL0G9.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/

SOURCE ROHM Co., Ltd.